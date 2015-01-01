पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:पंचायती राज संस्थाओं काे फंड आवंटन की उम्मीदें धूमिल : सांसद महंत बालकनाथ योगी

अलवर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस सरकार का दाे साल का काला चिट्ठा बताते सांसद व विधायक।

सांसद महंत बालकनाथ योगी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष संजय नरुका, शहर विधायक संजय शर्मा ने शनिवार को केडलगंज स्थित जिला कार्यालय में कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 वर्षों के शासनकाल के कारनामे बताए। पत्रकारों से बातचीत में सांसद बालकनाथ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने पंचायती राज संस्थाओं काे पंचम राज्य वित्त आयोग की 2565 करोड़ रुपए की राशि आवंटित नहीं की है।

सरकार ने छठे वित्त आयोग का गठन भी नहीं किया है। इससे भविष्य में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को सरकार द्वारा फण्ड आवंटन की उम्मीदें धूमिल हो गई हैं। 25 साल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है। पंचायत राज संस्थाओं के 1.50 लाख जनप्रतिनिधियों (सरपंच एवं वार्ड पंच) तथा 47 हजार मानदेय कर्मियों (पंचायत सहायक, सुरक्षा गार्ड पम्प चालकों) की मानदेय राशि जारी नहीं की है। विधायक संजय शर्मा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा चुनावी घोषणापत्र में बिजली की दर नहीं बढ़ाने का जनता से वादा किया गया, लेकिन शासन में आते ही दरों में वृद्धि के साथ स्थाई शुल्क भी बढ़ा दिया। एक तरफ कांग्रेस किसान हितैषी होने का ढोंग करती है और दूसरी तरफ भाजपा सरकार द्वारा 833 रुपए प्रतिमाह दी जाने वाली बिजली के बिल की छूट को बन्द कर किसानों पर अतिरिक्त भार डाल दिया गया है।

यहां तक कि कोरोना काल में भी आमजन को राहत नहीं दी है। प्रदेश के 27 लाख बेरोजगार युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ते का इन्तजार है। बच्चों के प्रति अपराध में भी 43 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है। जिलाध्यक्ष संजय सिंह नरूका ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार की नीतियों से आमजन में भय व अपराधियों में विश्वास बढ़ा है। प्रदेश में अपराधों में वृद्धि हुई है। जनता भय-भूख व भ्रष्टाचार से त्रस्त है। जनता इसका जवाब चुनावों में देगी व कांग्रेस का सूपड़ा साफ करेगी।

भाजपा ने निजीकरण कर दाे कराेड़ युवाओं का राेजगार छीनने का काम किया : मंत्री जूली

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष एवं श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने सांसद व भाजपा नेताओं पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि वे जनता काे गुमराह करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। देश में युवाअांे काे राेजगार देने की जगह निजीकरण कर केंद्र सरकार दो करोड़ लोगों का रोजगार छीन रही है। किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने का वादा करने वाली मोदी सरकार ने पहले भूमि अधिग्रहण अध्यादेश लाकर किसानों की भूमि हड़पकर चहेते कॉरपोरेट घरानों को देने का प्रयास किया। कांग्रेस के विरोध के कारण इसे वापस लेना पड़ा। अब किसान विरोधी 3 काले कानून लागू कर किसानों की जमीनों से मालिकाना हक छीनकर उन्हें मजदूर बनाने का काम किया है। जूली ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के कुशल नेतृत्व व बेहतर प्रबंधन के कारण ही मोदी को कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम के उपायों पर उनकी तारीफ करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा था।

उन्होंने कहा कि अलवर सहित 13 जिलों की ईस्टर्न केनाल पेयजल परियोजना काे राष्ट्रीय परियोजना घोषित करने का झूठा वादा कर पीएम ने प्रदेश की जनता से वाेट लिए। भारी बहुमत से जीतने के बावजूद सांसद ने जनता की समस्या के बारे में संसद में आज तक एक शब्द नहीं बोला। सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ने से आम आदमी पर महंगाई का भार बढ़ रहा है।

