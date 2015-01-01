पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद पर विश्वास बढ़ा, काढ़ा व औषधियों से लोग बढ़ा रहे इम्युनिटी

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • पुरातन चिकित्सा पद्धति से कोरोना को मात देने के लिए लाेग घरों में पी रहे काढ़ा

कोरोना काल में लोगों का आयुर्वेद पर विश्वास बढ़ा है। कोरोना से जंग के लिए ज्यादातर लोग घरों में काढ़ा तैयार कर पी रहे हैं, क्योंकि कोरोना के इलाज के लिए अभी तक कोई दवा उपलब्ध नहीं है। कोरोना को वे ही लोग मात दे पा रहे हैं, जिनका इम्युन सिस्टम स्ट्रांग है। इम्युनिटी के लिए आयुर्वेद को ही सर्वोत्तम माना गया है। लोगों ने पुरातन चिकित्सा पद्धति आयुर्वेद को अपनाया भी है।

गिलोय, कालीमिर्च, अश्वगंधा, अदरक व तुलसी आदि के उपयोग के साथ आयुर्वेद औषधियों की डिमांड भी बढ़ी है। वहीं घरों में ताजा व संतुलित आहार भी इम्युन सिस्टम को स्ट्रांग बनाए हुए है। आयुष मंत्रालय ने भी गिलोय, पिप्पल, अश्वगंधा व आयुष 64 पर ट्रायल शुरू किए तो उसके परिणाम बेहतर मिले हैं। आइए, कोरोनाकाल में आयुर्वेद का महत्व जानें।
आयुर्वेद दवाइयों के आए सकारात्मक परिणाम
कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद औषधियां प्रभावी सिद्ध हुई हैं। आईसीएमआर ने जिन एलोपैथी दवाओं और प्लाज्मा के इस्तेमाल को झंडी दी थी, उन्हें ही बाद में बेअसर बता दिया। एंटीवायरल दवा के मुकाबले संक्रमण के दौरान गिलोय व अश्वगंधा के बेहतर सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आए हैं। आयुष मंत्रालय ने भी इन्हें असरकारक बताया तो लोगों में और विश्वास पैदा हो गया। अब लोग घरों में अपने स्तर पर काढ़ा बनाकर पी रहे हैं। - डॉ. पवन शेखावत, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक
लोग औषधियों से बढ़ा रहे हैं इम्युनिटी पॉवर
कोरोना संक्रमण में सुरक्षा के लिए मुख्य भूमिका इम्युनिटी सिस्टम की रही है। वे ही मरीज कोरोना में जल्द रिकवर कर रहे हैं याबच रहे हैं, जिनकी इम्युनिटी अच्छी है। इम्य़ुनिटी बढ़ाने में आयुर्वेद औषधियों के अच्छे परिणाम हैं। ज्यादातर औषधियों जैसे हल्दी, तुलसी, कालीमिर्च, अदरक, गिलोय आम घरों में उपलब्ध है। इनसे लोग अपना इम्युन सिस्टम मजबूत कर रहे हैं। अब ज्यादातर लोग घरों में काढ़ा पी रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि हमारे देश में मृत्युदर कम है। -डॉ. अनिल जैन, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक
कोरोनाकाल में आयुर्वेद को मिली संजीवनी
कोरोनाकाल में आयुर्वेद को संजीवनी मिली है। लोगों ने भी इसे दिल से अपनाया है। आयुष मंत्रालय ने भी संक्रमणकाल में आयुर्वेदिक औषधियों के उपयोग पर मोहर लगाई है। वेदों में भी आयुर्वेद औषधियों का वर्णन है। जब एंटीवायरल दवाएं बेअसर हुई तो लोगों का रुझान आयुर्वेद पर बढ़ा, जिसके बेहतर परिणाम मिले हैं। कई प्रदेशों ने तो आयुर्वेद से कोरोना संक्रमण को मात दी है। इसीलिए अभी लोग आयुर्वेद का भरपूर उपयोग कर रहे हैं। -डॉ. हर्ष कुमार शर्मा, पूर्व जिला आयुर्वेद अधिकारी

