पशु जागरुकता:पशुओं को भी बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए हो रहा है फार्म सैनेटाइजर का प्रयोग, बाजार में बढ़ रही मांग

अलवर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: निशांत शर्मा
श्रीकिशन गुप्ता, कृषि विशेषज्ञ। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पशुओं के लिए दवा बनाने वाली कंपनियों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर मार्केट में उतारे

विश्व में कोरोना महामारी के बाद से लोगों को वायरल रोगों से बचाने के लिए सैनेटाइजर का बहुत ज्यादा प्रयोग किया गया है । पशुओं को वायरल रोगों से बचाने के लिए भी किसान फार्म सैनेटाइजर का प्रयोग करते है जो अब धीरे धीरे जागरूकता के साथ बढ़ने लगा है । किसानों व पशुपालकों में कोरोना महामारी के बाद से जागरूकता बढ़ी है जिससे पशुओं को वायरल रोगों से बचाव को लेकर सैनेटाइजर की मांग ज्यादा सामने आने लगी थी जिसके बाद से ही पशुओं के लिए दवाई बनाने वाली सभी कंपनियों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर मार्केट में उतार दिए हैं ।

कृषि व पशुपालन विशेषज्ञों ने बताया कि डेयरी पशु जैसे गाय , भैंस व बकरी आदि जहां रहते है वहीं मल मूत्र का त्याग कर देते है जिससे गंदगी फैलती है और कीटाणु पनपते हैं जिससे पशु बीमार हो जाता है। पशुओं के बीमारी के कारण दूध भी नहीं मिलता है और उसके इलाज में किसानों व पशुपालकों का खर्चा भी बढ़ जाता है ।

इसके अलावा एक पशु के बीमार होने पर कई बार वायरल रोग पनपते हैं और बाड़े में रहने वाले अन्य पशु भी उसकी चपेट में आ जाते हैं । इसके अलावा कई बार पशुओं को पाचन संबंधी रोग भी कीटाणुओं के चलते हो जाते हैं । लेकिन अगर पशुओं को रखने वाले बाड़े की अगर निश्चित समय पर साफ सफाई की जाए और पशुओं को समय से नहलाने के साथ ही उनका स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण भी कराया जाए तो वायरल रोग संबंधी समस्याओं से बचा जा सकता है ।

इसके अलावा अब बाजार में विभिन्न प्रकार के फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर भी डेयरी पशुओं के लिए विशेष रूप से आ गए है जिससे उनके बाड़े को वायरस रहित किया जा सकता है जिससे कि पशु सुरक्षित रह सकें । पहले मुर्गी फॉर्म के लिए ही अधिकतर सैनेटाइजर आते थे जिनको बड़े डेयरी पशुपालकों द्वारा अपने पशुओं की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रयोग में लिया जाता था लेकिन अब डेयरी पशुओं के लिए भी विशेष रूप से फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर आ गए हैं जिससे कि उनके बाड़े को वायरस रहित किया जा सके।

^स्वच्छता रहेगी तो पशुओं में बीमारी भी नहीं होगी व स्वस्थ पशु दूध भी अच्छे से देगा । फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर का प्रयोग कोरोना महामारी के बाद बढ़ा है और पशुपालकों व किसानों को इसके लिए जागरूक भी होना चाहिए । फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर के प्रयोग से पशुओं में खुरपका व मुंहपका जैसे सभी प्रकार के वायरल रोग व पाचन संबंधी रोग भी नहीं होते है।
- डॉ अशोक कुमार जैन , उपनिदेशक, पशुपालन विभाग , अलवर

पशुओं को रोगों से सुरक्षित रखता है फार्म सैनेटाइजर

^किसानों व पशुपालकों को पशुओं के बाड़े की स्वच्छता पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए । अगर कोई फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर का प्रयोग नहीं भी कर पा रहा है तो बाड़े की स्वच्छता का विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए व समय से साफ सफाई करते हुए पशुओं को नहलाना चाहिए व समय समय पर स्वास्थ्य जांच भी करानी चाहिए जिससे कि पशु स्वस्थ व सुरक्षित रहे क्योंकि फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर का कार्य भी वायरल रोगों से पशुओं को सुरक्षित रखना है।
- श्रीकिशन गुप्ता, कृषि विशेषज्ञ

^फॉर्म सैनेटाइजर के प्रयोग से डेयरी पशुओं के आस पास होने वाले सभी तरह के कीटाणु नष्ट हो जाते हैं जिससे पशु स्वस्थ रहता है और पशुपालक भी खुश रहता है। बाजार में ये प्रोडक्ट काफी समय से उपलब्ध है लेकिन जानकारी व जागरूकता के आभाव में पशुपालक व किसान इसका लाभ नहीं ले पाते हैं जबकि इसका प्रयोग करना चाहिए जिससे कि पशु स्वस्थ रह सके।
- शेरसिंह चौधरी, किसान

