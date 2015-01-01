पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का असर:किसान आंदोलन 80 किलोमीटर दूर, अलवर शहर में भी रोजाना लगने लगा जाम, टोल की कमाई कहीं आधी, कहीं दोगुनी

अलवर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर शहर में कटीघाटी पर इस तरह रहने लगा जाम। ये सब भारी वाहन हैं। जो शाहपुरा से डायर्वट होकर अलवर पहुंचे। यहां से दिल्ली की तरफ जाएंगे।
  • शाहपुरा व बहरोड़ से भारी वाहन डायवर्ट
  • अलवर शहर से दिल्ली की तरफ जाने लगे वाहन

किसान आंदोलन का असर अलवर शहर में जाम के रूप में दिखने लगा हैं। भले ही शहर से करीब 85 किलोमीटर दूर शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है लेकिन, इसके असर से अलवर शहर भी अछूता नहीं रहा है। शाहजहांपुर से आगे दिल्ली की तरफ जाने वाला राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद हैं। किसान पर रोड पर बैठे हैं।

इस कारण जयपुर की तरफ से दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहन शाहजहांपुर से करीब 90 किलोमीटर पहले ही शाहपुरा से अलवर की तरफ डायवर्ट होने लग जाते हैं। जिसके कारण अलवर शहर के कटीघाटी में रोजाना कई घण्टे का जाम लगने लगा है। जैसे-जैसे शाम होती जाती है ट्रैफिक बढ़ता जाता है। फिर रात भर यहां जाम रहता है। सुबह भी जाम से आमजन को परेशानी होने लगी है। इस तरह रूट डायवर्ट होने से टोल प्लाजाओं का राजस्व का गणित भी गड़बड़ा गया है। नेशनल हाइवे के टोल की आय आधी रह गई। वहीं आसपास के दूसरे स्टेट हाइवे के टोल की आय करीब दोगुना होने लगी है।

अलवर शहर में भारी वाहन आने से शहर के वाहन भी इस जाम में फंसने लगे हैं।
अलवर शहर में भारी वाहन आने से शहर के वाहन भी इस जाम में फंसने लगे हैं।

यातायात पुलिस लगानी पड़ी
अब कटीघाटी पर 24 घण्टे तक यातायात पुलिस लगानी पड़ गई है। ताकि वाहनों की आवाजाही जारी रहे। असल में कटीघाटी से वाहन भूगोर बाइपास होते हुए कुछ वाहन रामगढ़ से होते हुए दिल्ली की तरफ जाते हैं तो कुछ वाहन भिवाड़ी होते हुए निकलते हैं।

टोल प्लाजा की आय दो गुना
जिस तरह शाहजहांपुर में किसान आंदोलन के कारण टोल प्लाजा ही आय आधी से भी कम हो गई है। ठीक उसी तरह ट्रैफिक अलवर की तरफ से डायवर्ट होने से रामगढ़ व भिवाड़ी रोड पर लगने वाले टोल की आय करीब देागुना हो गई है। एक तरह से यहां के टोल कम्पनी को बड़ा फायदा होने लगा है।

बहरोड़ से ततारपुर चौराहे होकर भी जा रहे वाहन
नेशनल हाइवे से कुछ वाहन जयपुर से करीब 50 किलोमीटर आगे शाहजपुरा से डायवर्ट हो रहे हैं तो कुछ बहरोड़ से अलवर रूट की तरफ डायवर्ट होते हैं। बहरोड़ से ततारपुर चौराहे तक एक टोल लगता है। ततारपुर से खैरथल-किशनगढ़बास होते हुए जाने पर खैरथल के निकट भी टोल आता है। इससे आगे भिवाड़ी के पास में टोल आता है।

हाइवे की दूसरी रोड भी जाम की आशंका
पिछले दो दिनों से शाहजहांपुर में नेशनल हाइवे की दूसरी तरफ की रोड को भी जाम करने की चर्चा चल रही है। किसान रामेश्वर का कहना है कि दूसरी जगहों से किसानों का आना जारी है। हो सकता है आगामी एक-दो दिन में इस पूरे रोड को जाम कर दिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें