पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान से दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी:अलवर से सटे हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे हजारों किसान, योगेंद्र यादव व मेधा पाटकर भी मौजूद

अलवर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा कूच के लिए हजारों की संख्या में किसान हाइवे पर डटे हुए हैं।
  • मेधा पाटकर ने कहा- स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू करें केंद्र सरकार

अलवर जिले के शाहजहांपुर से आगे हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर रविवार को फिर किसान हाईवे पर आ गए हैं। इसके कारण हाइवे पर जाम लग गया। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता योगेंद्र यादव व मेधा पाटकर भी कई संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों और किसानों के साथ बॉर्डर पहुंचे हैं। जबकि दूसरी ओर हरियाणा सरकार ने बॉर्डर पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स लगा दी है।

हाईवे पर जाम के हालात

शनिवार देर शाम को सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान यहां पहुंचे थे। उस दौरान हाइवे पर करीब 1 घंटे तक जाम के हालात बने रहे। ठीक उसी तरह रविवार दोपहर बाद में बॉर्डर पर किसानों की संख्या बढ़ती गई और जाम के हालात बनते गए।

हजारों की संख्या में किसान हाइवे पर डटे हुए हैं।
हजारों की संख्या में किसान हाइवे पर डटे हुए हैं।

रातभर आए हैं कई प्रदेशों से सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता

हरियाणा बॉर्डर से किसानों को दिल्ली कूच कराने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में कई संगठनों के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे हैं। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों को हरियाणा बॉर्डर से आगे नहीं जाने दे रही है। जबकि पिछले करीब 10 दिनों से किसानों यहां पड़ाव डाले हैं। अब लगातार बॉर्डर पर किसानों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी तो हरियाणा सरकार ने पुलिस फोर्स बढ़ा दी।

जयसिंहपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर तैनात सुरक्षा जवान।
जयसिंहपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर तैनात सुरक्षा जवान।

स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू की जाए

किसानों के बीच पहुंची मेधा पाटकर ने मांग की कि स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट को लागू किया जाए। उसी से किसानों का भविष्य में भला हो सकता है। मौजूदा कृषि कानून किसान नहीं चाहते हैं। इन तीनों कानूनों को सरकार वापस ले। न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य जब तक सरकार लागू नहीं करेगी तब तक किसान मानने वाले नहीं है।इसके अलावा, उन्होंने कहा कि देश में चारों दिशाओं में किसानों का आंदोलन तेजी से आगे बढ़ा है। अब राजस्थान से लगने वाले हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर भी किसान आंदोलन तेज हो गया है। किसान दिल्ली की ओर कूच करना चाहते हैं लेकिन बीच में बॉर्डर पर हरियाणा पुलिस का बड़ा रोड़ा है।

किसानों की भारी संख्या को देखते हुए हाइवे पर फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई है।
किसानों की भारी संख्या को देखते हुए हाइवे पर फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई है।

रामपाल जाट बोले- पड़ाव जारी है आगे जाना है

किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने कहा कि किसानों के हक की लड़ाई को कमजोर नहीं पड़ने दिया जाएगा। जिसके लिए 10 दिनों से हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर किसानों के साथ डटे हुए हैं और आगे दिल्ली की ओर कूच करना है। हाल ही में पंचायत चुनाव और नगर पालिका चुनाव संपन्न हुए हैं। अब किसान इस आंदोलन से और ज्यादा जुड़ने लग गए हैं। यह देखकर सरकार डरी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें