राजस्थान के अलवर से ट्रैक्टर परेड LIVE:किसानों का शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ना शुरू, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी

अलवर12 मिनट पहले

दिल्ली में होने वाली ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने के लिए किसान शाहजहांपुर खेड़ा बॉर्डर से सुबह दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ने लगे हैं। हालांकि, हरियाणा पुलिस ने किसानों को दिल्ली से करीब 50 किमी पहले मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी है। किसान बिना ट्रॉली के 1500 ट्रैक्टर लेकर जा सकेंगे। एक ट्रैक्टर पर सिर्फ तीन ही लोग बैठ सकेंगे। शाहजहांपुर से मानेसर की दूरी 65 किमी है।

4 राज्यों के 8 हजार किसान जुटे
शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर​​​​​​ राजस्थान, हरियाणा, गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के करीब 8 हजार से ज्यादा किसान जुटेंगे। यहां देर रात तक किसानों के आने का सिलसिला चलता रहा। हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर में सरकारी कॉलेज के सामने से होकर वापस जाने के लिए कहा है। यहां सरकारी कॉलेज में ध्वजारोहण होगा। किसानों को इसी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के बाद लौटना होगा।

दो दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ आंदोलन
नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर 2 दिसंबर से आंदोलन शुरू हुआ था। इसके बाद किसानों ने नेशनल हाईवे-48 अपना डेरा जमा लिया था। 25 दिसंबर से हाईवे की दोनों की लेन पूरी तरह बंद कर दी गई थी। तभी से दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पूरी तरह से बंद है।

