कृषि:पानी की बचत के लिए बूंद-बूंद सिंचाई और फव्वारा पद्धति अपनाएं किसान : डाॅॅ. सुदेश

अलवर19 मिनट पहले
  • नाैगांवा कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार समिति की हुई बैठक

कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र नौगांवा में मंगलवार काे वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए श्री कर्ण नरेन्द्र कृषि विश्वविद्यालय जोबनेर के प्रसार शिक्षा निदेशक डाॅॅ. सुदेश कुमार ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में पानी की कमी को देखते हुए किसानों को जागरूक किया जाना जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को बूंद-बूंद सिंचाई व फव्वारा पद्धति अपनानी चाहिए।

महाविद्यालय के अधिष्ठाता प्राे. आरपी जाट ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में भैंस पालन काफी अधिक है। ऐसे में पशुओं के संतुलित आहार प्रबंधन पर किसानों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाना चाहिए। कृषकों व युवाओं को अधिक से अधिक व्यावसायिक प्रशिक्षण देना चाहिए। कृषि अनुसंधान केन्द्र के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डाॅॅ. हरफूल सिंह ने कहा कि खेत पर लगाए जा रहे प्रथम पंक्ति प्रदर्शनों के प्रभाव का अध्ययन किया जाना चाहिए।

जिला विकास प्रबंधक नाबार्ड डाॅॅ. प्रदीप चौधरी ने कृषक उत्पाद संगठन का महत्व बताते हुए किसानों का संगठन बनाने का आग्रह किया। उपनिदेशक आत्मा अलवर हरेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि प्रसंस्करण एवं मूल्य संवर्धन विषय पर युवाओं को अधिक से अधिक प्रशिक्षित किया जाना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक एवं अध्यक्ष डाॅॅ. सुभाष यादव ने केन्द्र की गत वर्ष की प्रगति व आगामी वर्ष की कार्ययोजना प्रस्तुत की।

बैठक के बाद सदस्यों ने केन्द्र पर विकसित पोषाहार वाटिका, बकरी पालन, मुर्गी पालन, एग्रो रोड नेट, अजोला उत्पादन, बीज हब परियोजना आदि का अवलोकन किया। बैठक का संचालन केन्द्र की गृह विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ डाॅॅ. सुमन खंडेलवाल ने किया। इस बैठक में विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों सहित प्रगतिशील कृषक सोहन लाल, बाबूलाल, ओमप्रकाष, महिला कृषक कमलेश, बंटी देवी सहित 35 सदस्यों ने भाग लिया।

