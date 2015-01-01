पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहायता राशी:बीघोता गांव में पीड़ित परिवार को दिया 1 लाख रूपए का आर्थिक सहयोग

ग्राम पंचायत बीघोता के युवाओं ने सोशल मीडिया पर मुहिम चलाकर गांव के एक पीड़ित परिवार को 1 लाख 9 हजार 463 रुपए की राशि का आर्थिक सहयोग प्रदान किया। ग्राम पंचायत बीघोता के सरपंच कमलेश कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत के डाबड़ी वास में कि पिछले दिनों बीमारी के चलते गरीब महिला गुड्डी देवी गुर्जर के 14 वर्षीय पुत्र बहादुर सिंह गुर्जर की मौत हो गई थी।

सरपंच ने बताया कि गुड्डी देवी के पति कमल गुर्जर की मौत गत 2 वर्ष पहले बीमारी के चलते ही हुई थी। इस परिवार में बाप-बेटे की मौत के बाद गुड्डी देवी के एक 13 वर्षीय पुत्री ही बची है। ग्रामीणों ने परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति को देखते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर मिशन बहादुर गुर्जर के नाम से एक ग्रुप चलाया।

जिसमें 430 लोग जुड़े और मिशन के जरिए परिवार को 1 लाख 9 हजार 463 रुपए की राशि का सहयोग दिया। इस मौके पर बाबूलाल फौजी, गिर्राज, मुकेश, करतार सिंह, कैलाश चंद गुर्जर, प्रकाश दुब्बी, सर्वेश मीणा, विश्राम मीणा, मनोहर, नरेंद्र व विश्राम आदि मौजूद थे।

