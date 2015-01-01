पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली की शाम हादसा:अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट में आग, 11 दुकानें चपेट में आईं, लाखों रुपए के नुकसान की आशंका

अलवर44 मिनट पहले
अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट में दिवाली की शाम आग लग गई। आग पर 1 घंटे बाद काबू पाया जा सका।

चूड़ी मार्केट में दीपावली की शाम 11 दुकानों में आग लग गई। एक के बाद एक कई दुकान आग की चपेट में आती गईं। ज्यादातर दुकानदार तो ऐसे थे, जो दुकानें बंद कर घर जा चुके थे। घर पर पूजन के समय उन्हें आग लगने की सूचना मिली। इसके बाद वे वापस घर से दुकानों पर पहुंचे।

शुरूआती जानकारी में यह पता नहीं चला कि आग सबसे पहले किस दुकान में लगी थी। असल में एक ही कॉम्प्लेक्स की दुकानों में आग लगी थी। यह पूरा बाजार बेहद सघन है। सकरी गलियां हैं, जिनमें सैकड़ों दुकानें हैं। यहां आग लगने का मतलब यही है कि कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

आग दिन के समय लगती तो काबू पाना मुश्किल था। तब बाजारों में भीड़ भी बहुत ज्यादा थी। मौजूद व्यापारियों के अनुसार एक दुकान में आग लगने के बाद लपटें बाहर आने लगीं। इस पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रुम को सूचना दी। दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंचीं, तब तक आसपास की तीन दुकानें चपेट में आ चुकीं थी। इसके बाद आग फैल गई।

लाखों रुपए का नुकसान
व्यापारी ने बताया कि साड़ियों की दुकान में काफी नुकसान हुआ है। 11 दुकानों में लाखों रुपए का सामान था, जो अधिकतर जलकर राख हो गया। करीब 1 घंटे बाद आग को बुझाया जा सका।

