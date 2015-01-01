पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन में पहली बार भिवाड़ी का पारा 2 डिग्री, बहरोड़ 3 डिग्री, अलवर 4 डिग्री

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
ग्राम बुर्जा में फसल पर जमी ओस की बूंदें।
  • माैसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, आज और कल भी शीतलहर चलेगी, तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी

बुधवार को पूरा जिला हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड की चपेट में आ गया। सर्दी के इस सीजन में पहली बार भिवाड़ी में रात का पारा 2 डिग्री, बहरोड़ में 3 डिग्री और अलवर में 4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इधर, माैसम विभाग ने अलवर काे लेकर 17 व 18 दिसंबर के लिए यलाे अलर्ट जारी किया है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगामी दाे दिनाें तक शीतलहर जारी रहेगी।

जिससे तापमान में और ज्यादा गिरावट आने से सर्दी बढ़ेगी। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी हाेने से जिले में शीतलहर चल रही है, जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। दिन में भी शीतलहर चलने के कारण लाेगाें काे सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिल रही है। धूप में भी ठंड का अहसास हाे रहा था।

पिछले साल की तुलना में भी तापमान में कमी आई

भिवाड़ी : बुधवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री के साथ जिले में भिवाड़ी सबसे ठंडा रहा। इस सर्दी के माैसम में पहली बार भिवाड़ी का न्यूनतम तापमान इतना कम रहा है। यह तापमान पिछले दिन की तुलना में 2 डिग्री जबकि पिछले साल की तुलना में 6 डिग्री कम रहा।

अलवर : बुधवार काे अलवर शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री रहा। यहां भी सीजन में पहली बार इतना कम तापमान रहा। यह तापमान पिछले दिन की तुलना में 2 डिग्री कम रहा, जबकि पिछले साल यानि 16 दिसंबर 2019 के मुकाबले भी 2 डिग्री कम रहा।
बहराेड़ : बुधवार काे बहराेड़ का न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री रहा। यहां भी इस सीजन में पहली बार इतना कम तापमान दर्ज किया गया। बहरोड़ में पिछले दिन के मुकाबले न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री कम रहा, जबकि पिछले साल यानि 16 दिसंबर 2019 के मुकाबले भी 3 डिग्री कम रहा।
6 दिन में 11 डिग्री गिरा अलवर का पारा, 11 दिसंबर को 15 डिग्री था

6 दिनाें में अलवर शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में 11 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। 11 दिसंबर काे शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री था, जाे 16 दिसंबर काे 4 डिग्री पर आ गया।

पिछले पांच दिनाें में अलवर शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान
15 दिसंबर को 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस
14 दिसंबर को 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस
13 दिसंबर को 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस
12 दिसंबर को 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस
11 दिसंबर को 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस

