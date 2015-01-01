पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में ठगी:घर की नींव खोदने में निकला सोना बताकर व्यापारी को लगाया साढ़े 4 लाख का चूना

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
पीड़ित व्यक्ति के पुत्र ने बताया कि घटनास्थल पर कुछ बातचीत का वीडियो बनाया गया है।
  • एक किलो सोने के साढे 10 लाख रुपए मांगे, बाद में साढे 4 लाख रुपए देना तय हुआ

अलवर के बहरोड़ में सोना बेचने के नाम पर साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। जब ठगी का शिकार पिता-पुत्र ठगों को खोजने निकले तो वे फरार हो गए। जिसके बाद दोनों ने पुलिस में पहुंचकर पूरी घटना की जानकारी दी। फिलहाल पुलिस द्वारा ठगी करने वालों की तलाश की जा रही है।

पीड़ित कैलाश चंद ने बताया कि उनके हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में फर्नीचर के शोरूम पर दो अनजान व्यक्ति पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने शोरूम मालिक से कहा कि हमें देसी घी की बहुत सख्त जरूरत है। आप गांव के व्यक्ति हैं, हमें 5 किलो घी उपलब्ध करवा दें। जिस पर शोरूम मालिक कैलाश चंद ने उनको घी लाकर दे दिया। इस दौरान ठगों ने शोरूम मालिक से बोले कि मकान बनाने के लिए नींव खोदी थी, उसमें कुछ सोना निकला है। आप चाहो तो खरीद सकते हो। हमें पैसों की जरूरत भी है।

जिसके 2 दिन बाद इन ठगों ने शोरूम मालिक को महेंद्रगढ़ से अलवर के बहरोड़ बुलाया और असली सोने की चेन का टुकड़ा दिया। जिसे जांच कराया तो असली निकला। इसके करीब 5 दिन बाद इन दोनों ठगों ने वापस शोरूम मालिक को बहरोड़ बुलाया और एक किलो से अधिक सोना बेचने को कहा। पहले एक किलो सोने के साढे 10 लाख रुपए मांगे। बाद में साढे 4 लाख रुपए देना तय हुआ।

सोना खरीदने के लिए गुरुवार को शोरूम मालिक अपने बेटे के साथ अलवर के बहरोड़ में नारनौल रोड पर पहुंच गए। यहां आते ही एक थैला उनको पकड़ा दिया। जिसमें करीब 1 किलो से अधिक वजन की सोने की चैन जैसी मालाएं थीं। जो बाहरी तौर पर देखने में सोना ही लगा। शोरूम मालिक व उसके बेटे ने ठगों को साढ़े चार लाख रुपए थमा दिए। जो नकली सोना लेकर महेंद्रगढ़ रोड की तरफ आ गए। थोड़ी आगे चलकर उनको लगा सोने को एक बार और देख ले कहीं नकली तो नहीं है। इस दौरान नकली सोने पर पत्थर मारा तो उसकी पॉलिश हटने लगी। यह देख उनके होश उड़ गए। फिर दोनों भागते हुए ओर ठगों को ढूंढते हुए उसी जगह पहुंचे लेकिन तब तक वो फरार हो चुके थे। काफी देर तक ढूंढने का प्रयास किया लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चल सका।

पुलिस थाने पहुंचे तो मामले का पता चला

पुलिस के सामने पीड़ित ने पूरी घटना बताई। बाद में भी ठगी करने वालों को तलाशने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। पीड़ित महेंद्रगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं इस कारण काफी देर तक पुलिस ने भी उनको यही सलाह दी कि आप संबंधित थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराएं। जबकि ठगी बहरोड़ कस्बे के बीचों बीच हुई है।

ठगों में एक विकलांग जैसा दिख रहा

पीड़ित कैलाश चंद ने बताया कि नकली सोना देकर ठगी करने वालों में एक व्यक्ति बुजुर्ग था। जिसकी उम्र करीब 60 साल के आसपास है। जबकि दूसरा 40 साल की उम्र का था और वह लकड़ी का सहारा लेकर चलता था। ठगी होने के बाद यह भी एहसास होने लगा है कि लकड़ी का सहारा लेकर चलने वाला व्यक्ति भी जानबूझकर ऐसा कर रहा होगा। ताकि उन पर कोई शक नहीं कर सके और दूसरों को अपने जाल में आसानी से फंसा सके।

बेटे ने दोनों का वीडियो भी बनाया
खास बात यह है कि ठगी करने वालों का वीडियो भी बनाया गया है। पीड़ित व्यक्ति के पुत्र ने बताया कि घटनास्थल पर कुछ बातचीत का वीडियो बनाया गया है। जिसे पुलिस को दिया गया है। ताकि पुलिस ठगों की पहचान कर सकें।

