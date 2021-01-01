पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुष्कर्म:छाछ लेने गई दो बच्चों की मां से गैंगरेप 3 आरोपी नामजद, एक की उम्र 55 साल

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परबतसर थाना इलाके के एक गांव का मामला, प्राइवेट पार्ट में बोतल डालने का भी है आरोप

जिले के परबतसर थाना इलाके में दो बच्चों की मां के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का गंभीर मामला सामने आया है। वारदात 19 जनवरी की है, लेकिन थाने में प्रकरण 6 दिनों के बाद 24 जनवरी को दर्ज हुआ है। पीड़िता के परिजनों ने बताया कि दुष्कर्म की घटना के बाद आरोपियों ने पीड़िता व उसके परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दी, जिससे पीड़िता डर चुकी थी।

पुलिस के अनुसार विवाहिता ने आरोपी गांव के ही बताए हैं, जिनके खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस ने प्रकरण में विवाहिता का बोर्ड से मेडिकल भी करवा दिया है। वारदात में तीन आरोपी नामजद हैं। इनमें एक मुख्य आरोपी है। जबकि दो गांव के ही उसके साथी हैं।
आरोपियों ने दी जान से मारने की धमकी, डरी विवाहिता ने 6 दिन बाद कराया केस

वारदात 19 जनवरी सुबह की है। जब विवाहिता अपने गांव में ही खेत पर स्थित एक घर पर छाछ लेने के लिए गई थी। उस समय घर पर कोई भी नहीं था। वहां केवल तीन आरोपी ही थे, जिन्होंने विवाहिता को अकेली पाकर उसको जान से मारने की धमकी देकर डराया और फिर आरोपियों ने दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपियों ने उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में बोतल तक डाल दी।

इसके बाद आरोपियों ने विवाहिता को धमकाया भी कि अगर उक्त वारदात के बारे में वह किसी से बात करती है तो उसको जान से खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। इस वारदात के बाद जैसे-तैसे विवाहिता अपने घर पहुंची। डर की वजह से उसने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया मगर वारदात के 3-4 दिन बाद उसने परिजनाें को आपबीती बताई ताे परिजन रविवार को थाने पहुंचे और मामला दर्ज कराया। घटनाक्रम के बाद परिजन विवाहिता को उपचार के लिए हॉस्पिटल ले गए। इसके चलते वे समय पर पर थाने नहीं पहुंच पाए।

आरोपी नामजद, लेकिन गिरफ्तारी अभी एक भी नहीं हुई है, जबकि तीनों आरोपी गांव के ही बताए गए हैं

आरोप है कि दो बच्चों की मां ने आरोपियों को पहले तो रोकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन आरोपियों ने उसकी एक न सुनी। आरोपियों ने उसको जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए दुष्कर्म किया। जब विवाहिता चिल्लाने लगी तो उन्होंने उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में बोतल डाल दी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस वारदात के बाद से आरोपी फरार हैं। पीड़िता के परिजनों की ओर से परबतसर पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया गया है।

मकराना डिप्टी कर रहे हैं प्रकरण की जांच
परबतसर थाना प्रभारी रूपा राम ने बताया कि उक्त प्रकरण की जांच मकराना डिप्टी सुरेश कुमार सांवरिया की ओर से की जा रही है। आरोपी उसके गांव के ही हैं। जबकि वारदात में मुख्य आरोपी खेत में जोत संभालने का कार्य करता है। जब विवाहिता आरोपी के घर छाछ लेने पहुंची थी तो उस समय वहां घर पर कोई भी नहीं था।

वारदात में आरोपी पांचूराम जाट व उसके साथी कानाराम जाट व श्रवण गुर्जर हैं। पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपियों खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है। इधर, प्रकरण को लेकर डिप्टी सुरेश कुमार सांवरिया ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज लिया गया है। पीडि़ता का मेडिकल भी करवा गया है। अब प्रकरण में जांच कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser