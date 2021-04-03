पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पड़ताल:महिला मित्र को पपला के सामने बैठा पूछताछ की, 14 दिन के लिए जेल भेजा

बहराेड़/नीमरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिला मित्र को कोर्ट में पेश करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
महिला मित्र को कोर्ट में पेश करती पुलिस।

पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहा हरियाणा का कुख्यात पांच लाख रुपए का इनामी बदमाश विक्रम उर्फ पपला गुर्जर और उसकी महिला मित्र को फिर पुलिस ने आमने-सामने बैठाकर पूछताछ की। रिमांड अवधि समाप्त होने के बाद कुख्यात पपला गुर्जर की महिला मित्र को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से उन्हें अलवर सेंट्रल जेल में 14 दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया गया।

विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक जितेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि कुख्यात बदमाश पपला गुर्जर की महिला मित्र कोल्हापुर निवासी जिम ट्रेनर जिया सिकलीगर को 7 दिन के पीसी रिमांड पर लेने के बाद गुरुवार को एसीजेएम कोर्ट न्यायाधीश आशुतोष कुमावत के समक्ष पेश किया गया। जिसे 14 दिन के न्यायिक हिरासत में लेने के आदेश जारी किए गए।

उधर, पपला को भी 11 फरवरी तक रिमांड पर लिया हुआ है। कुख्यात बदमाश पपला गुर्जर से जयपुर रेंज कार्यालय के लीव रिजर्व एवं जांच अधिकारी अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सिद्धांत शर्मा ने काफी लंबी पूछताछ की। इस दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को व्यापक बनाया गया। पुलिस थाने की छत से लेकर चारों तरफ संगीन पहरा रहा।

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभाल रहे नीमराना एएसपी राजेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया ने बताया कि कुख्यात बदमाश की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर जयपुर रेंज आईजी डॉ. हवा सिंह घुमरिया द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशानुसार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था से कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जा रहा है। पुलिस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस एक-दो दिन में कोई बड़ा खुलासा भी कर सकती है। इनमें हथियारों से लेकर कुख्यात बदमाश पपला गुर्जर को फाइनेंस करने वाले व्यक्ति भी हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें