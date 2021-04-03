पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का यू-टर्न:अलवर में शाम को अचानक हुई बारिश, कुछ जगहों पर ओले भी गिरे; फसलों को होगा फायदा

31 मिनट पहले
अलवर में शाम को करीब 15 मिनट तक बारिश हुई। इस दौरान कुछ इलाकों में ओले भी गिरे।
अलवर में शाम को करीब 15 मिनट तक बारिश हुई। इस दौरान कुछ इलाकों में ओले भी गिरे।

अलवर शहर में गुरुवार शाम को मौसम ने यू-टर्न लिया। शाम को अच्छी बारिश हुई और कुछ जगहों पर हल्के ओले भी गिरे। इससे पहले, सुबह से ही शहर पर बादल छाए हुए थे। दिन में एक-दो बार ही धूप निकली। लेकिन, शाम करीब सवा पांच बजे बारिश शुरू हो गई। दिन के समय भी एक-दो बार बूंदाबांदी हुई। करीब 15 मिनट की बारिश के दौरान छोटे आकार के ओले भी गिरे।

फसलों को भी फायदा
शाम की बारिश जिले में कई जगहों पर हुई है। इस बारिश से फसलों को भी फायदा है। किसानों का कहना है कि जिले में सरसों व गेहूं की फसल सबसे अधिक है। फिलहाल दोनों में इस बारिश का फायदा है। जिले में कुछ जगहों पर सरसों की अगेती फसल है, जो जल्दी पकने वाली हैं। लेकिन, इस बारिश को कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

सर्दी भी कुछ बढ़ सकेगी
मौसम के जानकारों का कहना है कि बारिश होने से आगामी एक-दो दिन में सर्दी का असर थोड़ा बढ़ सकता है। लेकिन, अब फरवरी माह में सर्दी का असर रोजाना कम होता जा रहा है।

