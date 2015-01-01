पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों की कार्यप्रणाली व योजनाओं की जमीनी हकीकत जांचने के लिए आज होगा सरकारी दफ्तराें का निरीक्षण

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में होगा निरीक्षण, पहली बार गूगल फार्म भरेंगे निरीक्षणकर्ता अधिकारी

आगामी 18 दिसंबर को राज्य की गहलाेत सरकार के दो साल पूरा होंगे। दो साल पूरे होने से पहले सरकारी योजनाओं की जमीनी हकीकत और अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों की कार्यप्रणाली व कार्यशैली की जांच के लिए संभाग के अधिकारी 16 दिसंबर काे सुबह 9 से दाेपहर 1.30 बजे तक सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

यह सघन निरीक्षण संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा के निर्देशों पर हो रहा है। यह पहला मौका है जब निरीक्षण करने वाला अधिकारी मौके पर ही गूगल शीट पर संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय से जारी गूगल फार्म को भरेगा। यह काम उसे मोबाइल के जरिए करना होगा। इसमें 15 सवालों के हां अथवा ना में जवाब भरकर खुद का नाम व पद का उल्लेख करना होगा। इसके बाद निरीक्षण से संबंधित विस्तृत रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करनी होगी। अधिकारी को निरीक्षण किए जाने वाले स्थान की फोटो और वहां मिलने वाली विशेष फोटो भी संभागीय आयुक्त के वाट्सएप ग्रुप पर भेजनी जरूरी होगी। यही नहीं, विस्तृत रिपोर्ट में उन तमाम कमियों व सुझावों को भी लिखना होगा जो निरीक्षण के दौरान देखने को मिली।

निरीक्षण की खास बात यह भी है कि मौके पर ही अधिकारियों को सरकार की किन्हीं भी 5 योजनाओं के लाभार्थियों से बात करनी होगी और यह तय करना होगा कि सर्विस डिलीवरी ठीक ढंग से हो रही है या नहीं। संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशों में साफ कहा है कि इसके लिए यदि कोई ऐसी योजना जिसमें लाभार्थी के घर जाना पड़ रहा है, तो जाएं और रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें।
इन अधिकारियों को दी निरीक्षण की जिम्मेदारी
निरीक्षण के लिए एडीएम प्रथम को अलवर व रामगढ़, एडीएम द्वितीय को किशनगढ़बास, तिजारा व कोटकासिम, एडीएम सिटी को लक्ष्मणगढ़ व कठूमर, राजस्व अपील अधिकारी को बानसूर व मुंडावर, बहरोड़ व नीमराना, भू प्रबंध अधिकारी को थानागाजी व राजगढ़, सहायक कलेक्टर मुख्यालय अलवर को मालाखेड़ा व रैणी में लगाया है।
इन 15 सवालों का जवाब ऑनलाइन भरेंगे अधिकारी
निरीक्षण करने वाले अधिकारियों को 15 सवालों के जवाब मौके पर ही भरने होंगे। इनमें राजकीय संस्था या कार्यालय के खुलने व बंद होने का समय कार्यालय के बाहर लिखा है या नहीं, परिसर में शौचालय की साफ-सफाई की स्थिति संतोषजनक है या नहीं, अनुपयोगी सामान का निस्तारण कर दिया या नहीं, रिकॉर्ड के निस्तारण का कार्य सही है या नहीं, पत्रावलियों का व्यवस्थित संधारण किया जा रहा है या नहीं, आमजन से मिलने का समय निश्चित कर दीवार पर प्रदर्शित किया है या नहीं, राजकीय संस्था में अधिकारी व कर्मचारी नियमित रूप से समय पर आते हैं या नहीं और उपस्थिति पंजिका का सही संधारण है या नहीं।

क्या सभी कर्मचारियों ने ड्यूटी समय के दौरान परिचय पत्र लगाया हुआ है, क्या विभाग को प्राप्त विचाराधीन पत्रों पर समय पर कार्यवाही की जा रही है, इसके लिए अलग-अलग महीनों के 5 पत्र देखने हैं, क्या आमजन से प्राप्त विभिन्न योजना के आवेदनों का निस्तारण समय से किया जा रहा है, इसके लिए 5 आवेदनों की जांच और योजनाओं की धरातल पर समीक्षा के लिए क्या लाभार्थियों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण सेवाएं प्राप्त हो रही हैं या नहीं। इसके लिए 5 लाभार्थियों जैसे पेंशन, खाद्य सुरक्षा, किसान, राशन, ऑनलाइन शिक्षा, टीकाकरण, पोषाहर की सेवाओं की घर-घर जाकर जांच करें और विस्तृत विवरण रिपोर्ट के साथ प्रस्तुत करना होगा।

  • संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशों पर अलवर जिले में निरीक्षण के लिए अधिकारियों को लगाया गया है। ये अधिकारी निर्धारित निर्देशों के अनुसार बुधवार काे 9 से 1.30 बजे तक सघन निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करेंगे। - नन्नूमल पहाडिय़ा, कलेक्टर
