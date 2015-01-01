पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:नपा चुनाव में दिल्ली से ड्यूटी पर आए हैड कांस्टेबल की मौत

राजगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • झुंझुनूं निवासी मृतक आरएसी बटालियन में तैनात थे

नगर पालिका चुनाव में ड्यूटी पर आए झुंझुनूं जिले निवासी एक आरएसी हैड कांस्टेबल की शुक्रवार को अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने से मौत हो गई। हैड कांस्टेबल धर्मपाल सिंह राजगढ़ सार्वजनिक धर्मशाला में बटालियन के साथ ठहरे थे। यहां तबीयत बिगड़ने से अचानक जमीन पर गिर गए। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया। डॉक्टरों ने जांच के बाद उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

राजगढ़ थाना पुलिस के अनुसार झुंझुनूं जिले के चिड़ावा के धतरवाला गांव निवासी हेड कांस्टेबल धर्मपाल सिंह दिल्ली के गाजीपुर में आरएसी बटालियन में तैनात थे। चुनाव ड्यूटी लगने के कारण धर्मपाल सिंह 1 दिन पहले ही राजगढ़ पहुंच गए थे। शुक्रवार तड़के करीब 4 बजे वे धर्मशाला के शौचालय के पास अचेत पड़े मिले।

पता चला कि उनको पहले उल्टी आई। इसके बाद जमीन पर गिर गए। साथी स्टाफ उन्हें लेकर राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचा। सीएचसी के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि धर्मपाल सिंह की मौत अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने से हुई है। कोरोना संक्रमण जैसे कोई लक्षण नहीं थे। पुलिस की सूचना पर उनके परिजन दोपहर में राजगढ़ पहुंचे। एएसआई सत्यवीर ने बताया कि घटना के संबंध में उनके पुत्र नरेंद्र कुमार निवासी ग्राम धतरवाला, चिड़ावा ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि उनके पिता हैडकांस्टेबल धर्मपाल सिंह पुत्र ओंकारमल की पोस्टिंग बी कंपनी 8वी आरएसी गाजीपुर दिल्ली में थी।

वर्तमान नगर पालिका चुनाव राजगढ़ में ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे। उन्हें शुक्रवार की सुबह सूचना मिली की उसके पिताजी की अचानक उल्टी आने से मृत्यु हो गयी। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

