पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निस्तारण:कम रिजल्ट देने वाले वरिष्ठ अध्यापकों की सुनवाई की

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सत्र 2018-19 में दसवीं बोर्ड का न्यून परीक्षा परिणाम देने वाले 135 वरिष्ठ अध्यापकों की सुनवाई संयुक्त निदेशक रतन सिंह यादव ने बुधवार व गुरुवार को डाइट में की। इसमें 115 वरिष्ठ अध्यापक उपस्थित हुए। उक्त के प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। संयुक्त निदेशक ने जिले के प्रभारी अधिकारी एडीईओ मुकेश चन्द किराड को इंस्पायर अवार्ड के दौरान विद्यार्थियों में वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण व अभिरुचि विकसित करने के लिए प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

इस अवसर पर मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी वीरेन्द्र सिंह यादव, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मुख्यालय माध्यमिक राकेश शर्मा, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारंभिक नेकीराम, डाइट प्रधानाचार्य जयराम यादव एवं पूर्व मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी विष्णु स्वामी, वेदप्रकाश गुप्ता, प्रधानाचार्य एवं शिक्षक नेता मूलचन्द गुर्जर उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें