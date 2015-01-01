पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष की जीवंत तस्वीर:1600 डिग्री पर तपता लोहा और जूझता इंसान, हर रोज इसमें खपती है 50 लाख की 3300 मेगावाट बिजली

अलवर, भिवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
स्टील कंपनियों में भिवाड़ी का बड़ा नाम है। यहां 10 कंपनियों में रोज करीब 4000 टन सरिया बनता है, लेकिन इतना सरिया बनाने रोजाना हजारों मजदूर घंटों तक 1600 डिग्री तापमान की भट्टी में तपते हैं। पिघले लोहे के करीब हर वक्त उनकी जान जोखिम में होती है। मगर यहां काम अनवरत चलता है। बड़ी मशीनों के सहारे 4500 टन कबाड़ उपयोगी लोहे में बदला जाता है।

कंपनियां सरकार को राजस्व देने का बहुत बड़ा जरिया है। सरिया के अलावा इंगट का भी उपयोग होता है। एक कंपनी के निदेशक अमित नाहटा ने क्वालिटी के अनुसार कबाड़ चुंबक की मदद से भट्टी में डाला जाता है। इसमें सिलिकोन, मैग्नीज, सिलिकन, एल्युमिनियम डलता है। पिघलने के बाद ढलाई फिर रोलिंग होती है। फिर ये डिलट का रूप लेता है। सेटिंग के बाद सरिया तैयार होता है।

भिवाड़ी में ये कंपनियां बनाती हैं सरिया
कामधेनू, आशियाना इस्पात लि., आशियाना मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग, सूर्या, एलीगेन, सृष्टि, कैपिटल, राठी स्पेशल, राठी दक्षिण, राठी टीएमटी एवं पेट्रो कंपनी

  • उच्च‍ तापमान की जरूरत के चलते लोहा गलाने वाली भट्‌टी 24 घंटे चालू रहती है।
  • 10 सरिया निर्माता कंपनियों में करीब 10 हजार मजदूर काम करते हैं। हर रोज 4500 टन स्क्रैप सरिये में बदला जाता है।
  • फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम, बावल, सोहना, नीमराना, मानेसर से आता है स्क्रैप व कच्चा लोहा।
