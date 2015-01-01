पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  High Court's Rake, Meena Takes Charge As Chaithi Bar Chairman On Order To Impose Administrator By Dissolving The Board Of Saras Dairy

पदभार:सरस डेयरी का बाेर्ड भंग कर प्रशासक लगाने के आदेश पर हाईकाेर्ट की राेक, मीणा ने चाैथी बार चेयरमैन का पद संभाला

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
  • आरसीडीएफ ने 27 नवंबर काे पद से हटाया था, अब तक 3 बार स्टे ला चुके बन्नाराम

हाईकोर्ट के स्टे के बाद बन्नाराम मीणा ने बुधवार को सरस डेयरी के चेयरमैन का पदभार चाैथी बार संभाल लिया। हाईकोर्ट की डबल बैंच में स्टे खारिज होने के बाद राजस्थान को-ऑपरेटिव डेयरी फैडरेशन ने 27 नवंबर काे चेयरमैन मीणा को पद से हटा दिया था, लेकिन सहकारी समिति के रजिस्ट्रार मुक्तानंद अग्रवाल ने डेयरी अध्यक्ष व संचालक मंडल सदस्यों को 14 दिसंबर को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया था। साथ ही प्रबंधन के लिए 6 महीने से अधिक अवधि के लिए प्रशासक नियुक्त करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

चेयरमैन मीणा ने रजिस्ट्रार के समक्ष अपना पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि नया संचालक मंडल नहीं चुने जाने तक बोर्ड को भंग कर प्रशासक नियुक्त नहीं किया जा सकता। पुराना संचालक मंडल नए संचालक मंडल को कार्यभार सौंपेगा। जब तक चुनाव नहीं होते, तब तक संचालक मंडल को कार्य करते रहना चाहिए। इसके बाद डेयरी फैडरेशन के आदेश पर मीणा ने हाईकोर्ट से स्टे ले लिया। कोर्ट ने डेयरी का बोर्ड भंग कर प्रशासक नियुक्त करने के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद मीणा ने फिर से चेयरमैन का कार्यभार संभाल लिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि चेयरमैन मीणा और संचालक मंडल के सदस्यों का 20 सितंबर को कार्यकाल पूर्ण हो चुका है। मीणा ने 22 सितंबर 2015 को डेयरी चेयरमैन का कार्यभार संभाला था, लेकिन कार्यकाल के दौरन 3 बार हटा गए और कोर्ट स्टे पर फिर से चेयरमैन बने।
हटाने के बाद ऐसे संभालते रहे पदभार

  • मंत्री के स्वागत में डेयरी का पैसा खर्च करने के मामले में सहकारी विभाग के रजिस्ट्रार ने 30 अक्टूबर 2019 को आदेश जारी कर चेयरमैन मीणा को हटा दिया, लेकिन चेयरमैन ने अपील कर फिर से 10 दिसंबर 2019 को कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया।
  • सहकारी समिति ने 30 जून 2020 को चेयरमैन मीणा को फिर से हटा दिया। 17 अगस्त 2020 को ट्रिब्यूनल ने भी मीणा के खिलाफ फैसला दिया, लेकिन 26 अगस्त को मीणा हाईकोर्ट के स्टे पर फिर से चेयरमैन बन गए। हाईकोर्ट की डबल बैंच ने मीणा के चेयरमैन बने रहने के स्टे को खारिज कर दिया। इस पर डेयरी फैडरेशन ने उनके कार्य करने पर रोक लगा दी। 14 दिसंबर के नोटिस पर मीणा का पक्ष सुना, लेकिन प्रशासक लगाने के निर्देश के बाद मीणा ने हाईकोर्ट से स्टे ले लिया और फिर से कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया।
