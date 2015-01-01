पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:भयाडी में धर्मांतरण के बाद हिंदू संगठनों ने घर वापसी कराई

बड़ौदामेव4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के समीपवर्ती ग्राम भयाडी में हुए जबरन धर्मांतरण की घटना के बाद सोमवार को विश्व हिंदू परिषद, बजरंगदल व भाजपा के उप जिला प्रमुख रमन गुलाटी ने मेम चंद के घर पहुंच कर हिंदू संगठनों द्वारा घर वापसी का कार्यक्रम रखा। जिसमें सामूहिक रूप से उनको परिवार सहित माला व दुपट्टा पहनाकर हवन कर गंगाजल से शुद्धिकरण करके हिंदू धर्म में वापसी करवाई।

इस कार्यक्रम में अलवर से राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के विभाग प्रचारक मुकेश कुमार, सतीश कुमार, उप जिला प्रमुख रमन गुलाटी, मंडल अध्यक्ष देवाराम, मंडल महामंत्री संजय जाटव, सोहनलाल सुलानिया, जिला विश्व हिंदू परिषद से केशवराम धाकड़, रामदयाल सिंह जिला गोरक्षा प्रमुख, एडवोकेट रचना गोयल, सरपंच सुनील पवार, रमेश कोलावत, विष्णु शर्मा, हरिओम नरूका, पंडित अमित भारद्वाज, रवि शर्मा, पीयूष, मनीष, एडवोकेट महेश मीना आदि उपस्थित रहे।

