कोरोना इफैक्ट:हाेटलों काे पर्यटकों का इंतजार, इस साल कम बुकिंग

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यक्रम भी तय नहीं, क्रिसमस व नए साल के जश्न पर कोरोना और अब किसान आंदोलन का भी दिखा असर

क्रिसमस और नए साल के मौके पर हर साल पर्यटकों से गुलजार रहने वाले अलवर जिले के हाेटल, रेस्टोरेंट एवं रिसोर्ट को इस साल पर्यटकाें के आने का इंतजार है। कोरोना महामारी के कारण पहले से मंदी की मार झेल रहे अलवर के पर्यटन उद्योग को अब किसान आंदोलन से भी झटका लग रहा है। होटल व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि अलवर में ज्यादातर दिल्ली, हरियाण, पंजाब व उत्तर प्रदेश से पर्यटक आते हैं।

आंदोलन के कारण लोग बाहर निकलने में कतरा रहे हैं। पर्यटक पूछताछ तो कर रहे हैं, लेकिन बुकिंग बहुत कम हो रही है। इसका मुख्य कारण कोराेना महामारी के साथ सरकार की गाइडलाइन भी है। अलवर जिले में अभी 31 दिसंबर तक धारा 144 लागू है। शाम 7 बजे बाद कर्फ्यू है।

ऐसे में लोग होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और रिसोर्ट में आने से बच रहे हैं। सरकारी नियम और गाइडलाइन के कारण होटल संचालकों ने नए साल के जश्न के लिए अभी कोई विशेष तैयारी नहीं की है। लोग छोटे ग्रुप में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करते हुए प्रोग्राम कर सकते हैं।
इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट बंद, अब देसी पर्यटकाें का सहारा

रामबिहारी काैशिक पैलेस के मालिक रामबिहारी कौशिक का कहना है कि कोराेना के कारण इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट बंद हैं। विदेशी पर्यटक आ नहीं रहे हैं। पर्यटन के हिसाब से 20 दिसंबर से 5 जनवरी तक पीक सीजन माना जाता है। बड़ी संख्या में विदेश से पर्यटक छुट्टियां बिताने आते थे।

इसके लिए पहले से बुकिंग हो जाती थी, लेकिन इस साल ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। अब तो सिर्फ देसी पर्यटकों के आने की आस है। कुछ दिनों से पर्यटक कॉल कर जानकारी तो ले रहे हैं, लेकिन बुकिंग ना के बराबर है। एनसीआर में किसान आंदोलन का भी असर पड़ रहा है।
धारा 144 के कारण इस साल नहीं कर रहे बड़े इवेंट

लेमन ट्री के प्रबंधक रिषीराज कालरा का कहना है कि जिले में 31 दिसंबर तक धारा 144 लागू है। इसके अलावा कोराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी है। इस कारण अभी नए साल पर कोई बड़ा इवेंट करने की योजना नहीं है। वैसे ही पर्यटक कम आ रहे हैं।

इस सीजन में हमारे 40 में से एक तिहाई कमरों की बुकिंग विदेश पर्यटकों की रहती है। इस साल एक भी विदेशी पर्यटक नहीं आया है। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस साल नए वर्ष अौर क्रिसमस पर 40 प्रतिशत ही व्यवसाय होने के आसार हैं।
हाेटल व बार रात 10 बजे तक खाेलने की अनुमति दे सरकार

होटल एवं रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन के एक्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर पवन खंडेलवाल का कहना है कि होटल, रेस्टोरेंट एवं बार को सरकार को रात 10 बजे तक खोलने की अनुमति देनी चाहिए। शाम 7 बजे बाद बार बंद करने की पाबंदी के कारण व्यवसायियों को बड़ा नुकसान हो रहा है। सरकारी पाबंदी के कारण लोग शाम को रेस्टोरेंट में खाना खाने नहीं आते।

इस साल लोग घरों से निकलने को टाल रहे हैं। होटलाें में बहुत कम बुकिंग हो रही है। अभी कोरोना के साथ किसान अांदोलन का भी असर है। लोगाें को डर है कि अगर घर से निकल गए और आंदोलन बढ़ गया तो वापस जाने में परेशानी हो सकती है।
नए साल पर पर्यटकाें के हिसाब से तय करेंगे कार्यक्रम

हाेटल टाइगर डैन सरिस्का के प्रबंधक रामावतार गुर्जर का कहना है कि सरिस्का में राजस्थान के अलावा दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्यप्रदेश से ज्यादा पर्यटक आते हैं। अभी तक अलग-अलग तारीख में सिर्फ 30 कमराें की बुकिंग है। किसान आंदोलन के कारण लोगों का आना कम हो गया है। सरिस्का में विदेशी पर्यटक आ नहीं रहे हैं। नए साल पर देसी पर्यटक आएंगे, उसी हिसाब से कार्यक्रम रखा जाएगा।

