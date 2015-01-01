पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम स्काॅलरशिप:60 फीसदी अंक कैसे हाेंगे तय, सीएम स्काॅलरशिप काे लेकर विद्यार्थी और काॅलेज प्रबंधन है परेशान

अलवर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनाकाल में प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष के कॉलेज छात्रों को बिना परीक्षा के आगामी कक्षाओं में प्रमोट करने के साइड इफैक्ट आना शुरू हो गए हैं। ताजा मामला मुख्यमंत्री उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृत्ति से जुड़ा है। सीएम स्कॉलरशिप को लेकर बड़ी परेशानी अब यह खड़ी हो गई है कि 5 हजार स्टूडेंट्स के 60 प्रतिशत अंकों का निर्धारण आखिर कैसे किया जाएगा? दरअसल सरकार ने कोरोना के कारण कॉलेजों में पढ़ रहे स्नातक प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष और स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम वर्ष के स्टूडेंट को प्रमोट कर दिया था।

इसके बाद सरकार ने सीएम स्कॉलरशिप के आवेदन मांग लिए। इस आवेदन में आवेदक की पात्रता पिछली कक्षा में न्यूनतम 60 प्रतिशत अंक होने की है। चूंकि छात्रों को प्रमोट किया गया है और उनके पास उत्तीर्ण अंकों के प्रतिशत का कोई प्रमाण नहीं है। इसलिए उन्हें अब यह आवेदन भरने में परेशानी आ रही है। नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. रेखा अजवानी का कहना है कि यह परेशानी सिर्फ छात्रों की ही नहीं है बल्कि हमें भी परेशानी हो रही है कि आखिर आवेदनों की जांच किस आधार पर करें और किस आधार पर स्वीकृति जारी करें? नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. रेखा अजवानी का कहना है कि कॉलेज में प्रतिवर्ष करीब एक हजार आवेदन वापस लौट आते हैं। इसका प्रमुख कारण है कि आवेदकों के जनाधार कार्ड में उनकी खाता संख्या या तो है नहीं या फिर उन्होंने खाता संख्या गलत दी हुई है। इस तरह प्रतिवर्ष करीब 10 लाख रुपया वापस लौटता है और बाद में ड्राफ्ट बनाकर उनका निस्तारण करना पड़ता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले वर्ष की छात्रवृत्ति का भुगतान अभी चल रहा है।

5 हजार स्टूडेंट करते हैं सीएम स्कॉलरशिप के आवेदन
अलवर जिले में सभी सरकारी एवं निजी कॉलेजों को मिलाकर करीब 5 हजार स्टूडेंट प्रतिवर्ष यह आवेदन करते हैं। इसका नोडल बाबू शोभाराम राजकीय कला कॉलेज को बनाया हुआ है। नोडल कॉलेज के पास रोजाना छात्रों व कॉलेजों के इस संबंध में फोन आते हैं कि आखिर आवेदनों को कैसे भरा जाए? हालांकि नोडल कॉलेज द्वारा इस मामले में करीब 15 दिन पहले आयुक्तालय को पत्र लिखकर मार्गदर्शन मांगा गया है, लेकिन अभी तक इस बारे में जवाब नहीं मिला है। इससे परेशानी बरकरार है।
इन्हें मिलती है सीएम स्कॉलरशिप : उच्च शिक्षा में सीएम स्कॉलरशिप सभी वर्गों के स्टूडेंट को मिलती है। स्कॉलरशिप के लिए पात्रता सिर्फ अंतिम उत्तीर्ण परीक्षा में 60 प्रतिशत अंकों का होना अनिवार्य है वर्तमान में वे छात्र तो आसानी से आवेदन कर सकते हैं जिन्होंने 12वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर कॉलेज में प्रवेश लिया है। फिलहाल परेशानी पहले से अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों काे हो रही है

सीएम स्कॉलरशिप को लेकर आवेदन भरते समय प्रतिशत की गणना की समस्या छात्रों व स्टाफ दोनों की है। हमने आयुक्तालय से इस संबंध में मार्गदर्शन मांगा है।
-डॉ. स्मिता मिश्रा, नोडल एवं प्राचार्य, बाबूशोभाराम राजकीय कला कॉलेज

