हादसा:बाइक सवार महिला को काफी दूर घसीटता ले गया डंपर, मौत; पति और पुत्रवधु सहित पोता हुए घायल

अलवर7 मिनट पहले
अलवर। डंपर की टक्कर से घायल महिला का इलाज करते हुए।
  • अलवर शहर के सूर्य नगर मोड़ के पास की घटना

शहर में हनुमान सर्किल के पास सूर्य नगर मोड़ के निकट गुरुवार को डंपर चालक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। डंपर के नीचे आने से से 53 वर्षीय महिला संता सैनी की मौत हो गई। डंपर चालक उसे काफी दूर तक घसीटता ले गया।

हादसे में उसका पति 50 वर्षीय सूरजसिंह सैनी और 30 वर्षीय पुत्रवधु कविता सहित 2 साल का पोता धीरज गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। कविता की हालत गंभीर है। गौरतलब है कि ये चारों एक ही बाइक पर सवार थे। घटना के बाद एनईबी थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को सामान्य अस्पताल भिजवाया। मृतका के क्षतविक्षत शव को मोर्चरी भिजवाया।

घायल सूरज सिंह पुत्र कुंदन लाल सैनी निवासी अलावड़ा थाना रामगढ़ ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी संता की कुछ दिनों से तबीयत खराब थी। वह संता को सामान्य अस्पताल में दिखाने लाया था। इसके बाद वह संता व पुत्रवधु कविता को लेकर बाइक से गांव लौट रहा था। पुत्रवधु की गोद में उसका दो साल का बेटा धीरज भी था।

तेज गति से आया डंपर, बाइक को मारी टक्कर
रास्ते में सूर्य नगर मोड़ के पास पीछे से तेज गति से आए डंपर चालक ने लापरवाहीपूर्वक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के दौरान वह और उसका पोता धीरज बाइक से उछल कर दूर जाकर गिरे जबकि पत्नी व पुत्रवधु डंपर की तरफ जाकर गिरीं। संता डंपर के पहिए के नीचे आकर कुचल गई और डंपर चालक उसे दूर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया जबकि डंपर की चपेट में आने से पुत्रवधु कविता का एक पैर फ्रेक्चर होने के साथ उसके शरीर में कई जगहों पर गंभीर चोट आई तथा दो साल के बच्चे धीरज की नाक व मुंह तथा सूरजसिंह के शरीर पर हल्की चोट लगी है।

थानाधिकारी विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि हादसे के बाद चालक डंपर को मौके पर छोड़कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने डंपर को जब्त कर लिया। लेकिन, अभी इस संबंध में किसी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं करार्इ है। मृतका के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया है। संता के पांच संतान है।

