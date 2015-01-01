पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैड कांस्टेबल हत्या मामला:पुलिस-प्रशासन के सामने पुल के नीचे बनाया अवैध गोदाम, शराब पिला हत्या की

अलवर19 मिनट पहले
  • एक दिन पहले ही एसपी ने लक्ष्मणगढ़ पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या के मामले का किया था खुलासा

50 मीटर दूर पुलिस चाैकी हो और सरकारी पुल के नीचे पुलिस हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या हो जाए तो सवाल उठने लाजिमी हैं। अलवर शहर में एक दिन पहले ही एसपी ने लक्ष्मणगढ़ पुलिस हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या के मामले का खुलासा किया है। इसमें हत्या 9 दिसम्बर को शहर के सबसे पुराने पुल के नीचे अवैध रूप से बने गोदाम में की गई थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने भरतलाल सैनी एवं उसके नाैकर रवि सैनी काे गिरफ्तार किया गया। दाेनाें ने हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल सिंह को पहले वहां शराब पिलाई फिर उसका गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। खास बात यह है कि यह गोदाम करीब दो साल पहले ही पुल के नीचे अवैध रूप से बना है। जबकि, करीब 50 मीटर दूरी पर इसी पुल के नीचे पुलिस चौकी है। जब गोदाम पर कब्जा किया उस समय जिम्मेदार प्रशासन कार्रवाई करता तो हो सकता है। हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या होने से बच जाती। हत्या के आरोपी का ही कब्जा: भरतलाल ने पुल के नीचे मकान बनाने में काम आने वाली शटरिंग का अवैध गोदाम बना रखा है। हैड कांस्टेबल उनके पास इसी गोदाम पर आता जाता था। वहां शराब पार्टी के दौरान आपस में झगड़ा होने के बाद 9 दिसंबर काे भरतलाल व रवि ने उसकी हत्या कर दी।

इससे पहले उसे खूब शराब पिलाई। गला दबाकर हत्या करने के बाद शव काे पिकअप से अंबेडकर नगर स्थित बेलाका गांव के राेड पर पटक दिया। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए शव को यहां से ले जाने की पुष्टि हुई। वहीं पुलिस ने भी साफ तौर पर कहा है कि हत्या गोदाम में की गई थी।
सीओ बोले यूआईटी को लिखेंगे

सिटी सीओ विकास सांगवान का कहना है कि यह सही है कि पुल के नीचे अवैध रूप से गोदाम बनाया गया है। उसी गोदाम में हेड कांस्टेबल की हत्या की गई थी। अब हम यूआईटी के अधिकारियों को इसे हटाने के लिए लिखेंगे। इस तरह के अवैध निर्माण दूसरी जगहों से भी हटाए जाने चाहिए। यह काम प्रशासन का है।
उप सचिव बोले तुरंत हटवाएंगे

यूआईटी के उप सचिव जितेन्द्र सिंह नरूका ने कहा कि पुल के नीचे अवैध गोदाम होने की जानकारी नहीं थी। ऐसा है तो तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हां, अन्य जगहों पर भी इस तरह अवैध कब्जे हैं तो उनको भी चिन्हित करके कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

