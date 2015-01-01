पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जा:मिनी सचिवालय में दफ्तर शिफ्ट होते ही अवैध कब्जे, झोंपड़ी में खुल गई फोटोस्टेट की दुकान

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कार्यालयों को नहीं मिले कनेक्शन, फोटो स्टेट संचालक ने ठेकेदार की लाइन से बिजली जोड़ी
  • दैनिक भास्कर किसी के रोजगार के विरोध में नहीं है, लेकिन दुकान खोलने का तरीका गलत है

मिनी सचिवालय में सरकारी कार्यालयों के शिफ्ट होते ही अवैध कब्जे शुरू हो गए हैं। यहां ठेकेदार की ओर से बनाई मजदूरों की झाेंपड़ी में फोटो स्टेट की दुकान खुल गई है। कनेक्शन भी ठेकेदार ने अपनी बिजली लाइन से दे दिया है। अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से खुली इस दुकान के मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में बैनर भी लगा दिए गए हैं।

वीरान पड़े मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में तहसील, सब रजिस्ट्रार और सूचना एवं प्राैद्योगिकी कार्यालय शिफ्ट होने के साथ ही अवैध कब्जों की शुरुआत हो गई है, क्योंकि इस खुले परिसर में प्रशासन की कोई मॉनिटरिंग नहीं है। प्रशासन ने फोटो स्टेट के लिए अधिकृत स्थान भी आवंटित नहीं किया है।

मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में कार्यालय शिफ्ट होने के साथ ही रजिस्ट्री सहित अन्य कार्य शुरू हुए तो वहां कोर्ट क्षेत्र में ठेकेदार की ओर से मजदूरों के लिए बनाई झाेंपड़ी में फोटो स्टेट की दुकान खोल ली गई। इस अवैध दुकान को अधिकारियों और ठेकेदार की ओर से संरक्षण दिया गया है। फोटो स्टेट मशीन चलाने के लिए ठेकेदार ने ही अपनी बिजली लाइन से बिजली दी है। बिजली भी उस लाइन से दी है, जिस कनेक्शन को ठेकेदार ने मिनी सचिवालय भवन निर्माण के लिए डिस्कॉम से लिया है।
अवैध डीड राइटर्स के प्रवेश की आशंका

खुले मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में अवैध रूप से डीड राइटर्स के प्रवेश की आशंका है। यहां न तो किसी के प्रवेश पर रोक है और न ही प्रशासनिक मॉनिटरिंग है, क्योंकि जिन डीड राइटर्स को प्रशासन ने अनुमति दी है, वे भी खुले परिसर में टेबल लगाकर बैठे हैं।

  • हमने ठेकेदार से पूछकर दुकान खोली है, जो तहसील परिसर से बाहर है। बिजली कनेक्शन भी सब मीटर लगाकर लिया है, जिसका शुल्क के हिसाब से भुगतान करेंगे। -शिवदयाल, फोटो स्टेट संचालक
  • जानकार होने के कारण रोजगार के लिए हमने जगह दे दी है। बिजली कनेक्शन भी हमारी निजी लाइन से दिया है, जिसे हमने कंस्ट्रक्शन के लिए लिया है। अगर किसी को आपत्ति है तो हम इसे हटवा देंगे। - संजय खंडेलवाल, इंजीनियर निर्माण कंपनीसब

सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट तो हो गए, लेकिन कर्मचारी और आमजन परेशान हैं क्योंकि सरकारी आरएस-1 इंटरनेट की रफ्तार धीमी होने से रजिस्ट्रेशन की साइट ही नहीं खुल पा रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर मोबाइल इंटरनेट से जोड़कर काम चला रहे हैं। हालात ये हैं कि इस गति से एक दिन में रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही हैं और रजिस्ट्री कराने वाले लोगों को दो दिन तक चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि ये समस्या तहसील परिसर में भी थी, लेकिन वहां सब रजिस्ट्रार द्वितीय कार्यालय में निजी कंपनी की इंटरनेट लाइन होने के कारण काम आसानी से हो जाता था।

इंटरनेट की समस्या से रजिस्ट्री में परेशानी बढ़ी

सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट तो हो गए, लेकिन कर्मचारी और आमजन परेशान हैं क्योंकि सरकारी आरएस-1 इंटरनेट की रफ्तार धीमी होने से रजिस्ट्रेशन की साइट ही नहीं खुल पा रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर मोबाइल इंटरनेट से जोड़कर काम चला रहे हैं।

हालात ये हैं कि इस गति से एक दिन में रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही हैं और रजिस्ट्री कराने वाले लोगों को दो दिन तक चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि ये समस्या तहसील परिसर में भी थी, लेकिन वहां सब रजिस्ट्रार द्वितीय कार्यालय में निजी कंपनी की इंटरनेट लाइन होने के कारण काम आसानी से हो जाता था।

