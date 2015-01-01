पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बदमाश बाइक पर रामगढ़ राेड की तरफ जाते दिखे, अभी नहीं लगा सुराग

अलवर33 मिनट पहले
  • चावल व्यवसायी से 3 लाख रुपए की लूट के मामले में पांच पुलिस टीमें गठित

केडलगंज बाजार में चावल व्यवसायी अरुण उर्फ सुधीर खंडेलवाल से हुई 3 लाख रुपए की लूट के मामले में फरार बाइक सवार दाे बदमाशों का वारदात के 30 घंटे गुजर जाने के बाद भी पुलिस काे काेई सुराग नहीं मिला है। लूट की वारदात बुधवार शाम करीब 6.25 बजे हुई थी।

एएसपी मुख्यालय शिवलाल बैरवा ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज से जांच में सामने आया है कि बाइक सवार बदमाश लूट की वारदात के बाद बिजलीघर सर्किल से अग्रसेन सर्किल ओवरब्रिज, मंडी माेड़ हाेते हुए हनुमान सर्किल पहुंचे और रामगढ़ राेड की तरफ भाग गए।

बदमाशों काे चिन्हित करने के लिए 5 टीमें गठित की है। इसके अलावा डीएसटी टीम भी जुटी है। पुलिस मुखबिर तंत्र का सहयोग लेकर संदिग्ध बदमाशों का रिकॉर्ड जुटा रही है ताकि जल्द नतीजे पर पहुंच सके। इधर, काेतवाली थाना पुलिस ने वारदात के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाल कर लुटेरों व उनकी बाइक काे चिन्हित करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन पुलिस काे इसमें ज्यादा सफलता नहीं मिली।

पुलिस अब सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए बदमाशों के रूटचार्ट का पता लगाने में जुटी है। पुलिस टीम ने अनाज मंडी पहुंचकर पीड़ित चावल व्यवसायी की फर्म बाजरगान ट्रेडर्स पर काम करने वाले नाैकराें से उनके नाम व पते की डिटेल एकत्र की। पीड़ित व्यवसायी अरुण से भी वारदात के बारे में दाेबारा पूछताछ की। वह कैश कलेक्शन के दाैरान किस-किस दुकान पर गए, इस संबंध में पूछताछ की।

उधर, चावल व्यवसायी से हुई लूट काे लेकर अनाज मंडी में व्यापारियों की बैठक हुई। इसमें लुटेरों काे शीघ्र पकड़ने की मांग की गई। व्यापारियों का कहना था कि उनका कैश कलेक्शन करने का राेजाना का काम है। जिस तरह व्यस्त बाजार में लूट हुई है, उससे व्यापारियों में भय का माहौल है।

विधायक व पूर्व विधायक ने पीड़ित व्यापारी से ली लूट की वारदात की जानकारी

केडलगंज में चावल व्यवसायी अरुण उर्फ सुधीर खंडेलवाल से हुई 3 लाख रुपए की लूट की वारदात के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे विधायक संजय शर्मा पीड़ित व्यापारी के घर पहुंचे और पूर्व विधायक बनवारी लाल सिंघल ने अनाज मंडी स्थित उनकी फर्म बाजरगान ट्रेडर्स फर्म पर जाकर पीड़ित व्यापारी से घटना की जानकारी ली।

विधायक शर्मा ने देर शाम काे केडलगंज में घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर भी व्यापारियों से वारदात की जानकारी ली। इस माैके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष संजय नरूका, अशाेक गुप्ता, व्यापार महासंघ अध्यक्ष राजकुमार गाेयल, राकेश अराेड़ा, चंद्रप्रकाश अग्रवाल, अनिल खंडेलवाल आदि माैजूद थे।

वहीं पूर्व विधायक बनवारी लाल सिंघल अनाज मंडी में पीड़ित व्यापारी से मिले और व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि लुटेराें की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग काे लेकर एसपी से मिलेंगे। बदमाशों काे शीघ्र नहीं पकड़ने की स्थिति में यदि व्यापारियों काे बंद भी करना पड़ा ताे जिले की सभी मंडियों काे बंद करने में वे उनके साथ हैं।

इस माैके पर भाजपा नेता साेहन लाल सुलानिया, विशाल गांधी, नरेश नसवारी, महेश निहालवानी, मधुर बटवाड़ा, राजेंद्र शर्मा, कमलकांत जांगिड़, ओमप्रकाश साेमवंशी, विपिन सेतिया, कपिल अग्रवाल, गिर्राज प्रसाद खंडेलवाल, ओमप्रकाश गाेयल, छगन लाल, राधेलाल, अशाेक गुप्ता, निरंजन लाल, प्रकाश चंद, उमाकांत, रमेश चंद, गजानंद, राजेंद्र डाटा, संजय, धर्मपाल गुप्ता, विजय, सुरेश जलालपुरिया, अमर चंद, पवन गुप्ता व धीरज गुप्ता आदि माैजूद थे।

