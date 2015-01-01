पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रेपिड रेस्पांस टीम के प्रभारी ने नहीं संभाला कार्यभार, नोटिस किया जारी

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र अखैपुरा क्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस महामारी से बचाव एवं संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए नियुक्त आरआरटी जांच दल प्रभारी के द्वारा कार्य ग्रहण नहीं करने पर कारण बताओ नोटिस दिया गया है। सहायक नोडल अधिकारी (आरआरटी) एवं सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं श्वेता यादव ने बताया कि शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र अखैपुरा क्षेत्र के लिए कोरोना वायरस महामारी से बचाव एवं संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए आरआरटी जांच दल प्रभारी के रूप में राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय अलावड़ा रामगढ़ के प्रधानाचार्य सतपाल को नियुक्त किया गया था किन्तु इनके द्वारा सेामवार तक कार्य ग्रहण नहीं किया गया है।

बार-बार सम्पर्क करने पर कार्मिकों को गुमराह किया जो महामारी बचाओ कार्य के प्रति घोर लापरवाही एवं राजकीय कार्यों के प्रति उदासीनता एवं अवहेलना का द्योतक है। उन्होंने प्रधानाचार्य सतपाल को तत्काल कार्य ग्रहण करने एवं अपना स्पष्टीकरण तुरन्त प्रस्तुत करने के लिए निर्देशित किया है। यदि इसमें भी लापरवाही पाई गई तो कोरोना महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत निलंबन की कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

