  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  In The Case Of Kareena, The Company Garden Was Also Destroyed In Zero Days, On Saturday, The Market Will Also Be Open.

अलवर का कम्पनी बाग ओपन:काेराेना के केस एक दिन में शून्य हाेते ही कम्पनी बाग भी खाेल दिया, शनिवार को बाजार भी खुला रहेगा

अलवर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये कम्पनी बाग के अन्दर बना शिमला है। - Dainik Bhaskar
ये कम्पनी बाग के अन्दर बना शिमला है।
  • 21 नवम्बर से कम्पनी बाग व शनिवार के दिन बाजार था बंद

करीब सवा दो माह के बाद अलवर का कम्पनी बाग शनिवार से ओपन कर दिया है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने 21 नवम्बर को शहर के सार्वजनिक पार्कों में भ्रमण पर रोक लगा दी थी। शहर में सबसे बड़ा पार्क कम्पनी बाग हैं। जहां सुबह-शाम कई हजार लोग भ्रमण पर आते-जाते हैं। अब प्रशासन ने पार्क को आमजन के लिए ओपन किया है। मतलब पार्क खुल गया है।

पहली बार कोरोना के केस शून्य
जिले में करीब आठ माह के बाद शुक्रवार को पहली बार एक दिन में कोरोना के केस शून्य रहे थे। उसी दिन कलेक्टर ने शनिवार को भी बाजार खोलने की छूट दी है। शहर में शनिवार के दिन बाजार भी 21 नवम्बर से बंद कर दिए थे। उसके बाद प्रत्येक शनिवार को बाजार बंद रहने से व्यापारियों के कामकाज पर बड़ा असर पड़ रहा था।

बुजुर्गों को सबसे बड़ी राहत
अलवर शहर में कम्पनी बाग को आमजन के लिए ओपन करने से सबसे अधिक शहर के बुजुर्गों को राहत मिली है। जो सुबह-शाम पार्क में घूमते हैं। इसके अलावा बड़ी संख्यां में बुजुर्ग दिन में पार्क में ताश खेलकर समय व्यतीत करते हैं। पिछले करीब सवा दो माह बुजुर्गों की दिनचर्या पूरी तरह प्रभावित रही है।

मुरारी पाराशर ने कहा मंत्री से भी मिले
कम्पनी बाग विकास समित के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मुरारी पाराशर ने बताया कि पार्क को ओपन करने को लेकर वे एक दिन पहले श्रम राज्य मंत्री टीकाराम जूली से भी मिले थे। उसके अगले दिन पार्क ओपन करने से आमजन में खुशी है। असल में यही जगह है जहां लोग रोजाना अपने मित्र व अन्य लोगों से मुलाकात करते हैं और स्वास्थ्य लाभ लेते हैं।

अब जिले में काेराेना के 58 केस
जिले में शुक्रवार काे एक भी नया काेराेना पाॅजिटिव नहीं आया। अब जिले भर में कोरोना के 58 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिसमें से 51 कोरोना पॉजिटिव होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। नियमित रूप से संक्रमितों की संख्या घटती जा रही है। जिसे देखते हुए पहले से लगी पाबंदी कुछ कम होने लगी है।

