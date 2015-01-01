पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:जिले में संक्रमित 22000 के पार पहुंचे, मौत के बाद बुजुर्ग की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • 243 नए मरीज मिले, 19492 ने दी कोरोना को मात

जिले में कोरोना से एक और मौत हो गई है। बुधवार को दम तोड़ने वाले बुजुर्ग की गुरुवार को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इधर, जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 22000 के आंकड़े को पार कर गई है। गुरुवार को अलवर शहर के निजी अस्पताल के दो डॉक्टरों सहित 243 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 22087 हो गई है, जबकि 19492 लोग कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

अब संक्रमण का खतरा इसलिए ज्यादा है क्योंकि 4 से 5 दिन में ही मरीजों की संख्या एक हजार तक बढ़ रही है। जिले की अब संक्रमण दर 12.46 प्रतिशत हो गई है। अलवर शहर के भीकम सैयद निवासी कुंज बिहारी (70) को दो दिन पहले सिर दर्द व चक्कर आने की शिकायत हुई थी। वे बुधवार को जिला अस्पताल में गए और दवा लेकर लौट आए।

घर पर आकर दवा लेने के बाद फायदा नहीं हुआ। तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ी तो परिजनाें ने उन्हें शाम को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पहले उन्हें मेडिकल वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया, फिर कोविड वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। इसी दौरान अस्पताल में एक घंटे की प्रक्रिया में ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। शहर में रोड नंबर दो स्थित निजी अस्पताल और स्कीम तीन के डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

