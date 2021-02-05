पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • In The Girl's Residence, When A Girl Calls Mother O Mother .. She Cries So Much ... She Sang The Song And Became The Chairman Of The Commission

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोग के अध्यक्ष ने गाया गीत व क्रिकेट कॉमंट्री की:अलवर के बालिका आवास गृह में जब एक बालिका ने मां ओ मां.. पास बुलाती है, इतना रुलाती है...गीत गाया तो आयोग के अध्यक्ष हो गए भावुक

अलवर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष जीके व्यास आरती बालिका गृह में बालिकाओं की ओर से बनाए गणेशजी को निहारते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष जीके व्यास आरती बालिका गृह में बालिकाओं की ओर से बनाए गणेशजी को निहारते हुए।
  • बालिकाओं का बनाया गणेशजी इतना पसंद आया कि जेब से पैसे निकाले और खरीद लिया

राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष न्यायमूर्ति जीके व्यास शुक्रवार को अलवर आए। यहां आरती बालिका आवास के निरीक्षण के दौरान उनकी फरमाइश पर एक बालिका ने यह गीत गाया मां ओ मां... पास बुलाती है, इतना रुलाती है...। इस गाने के बीच में आयोग के अध्यक्ष भावुक हो गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने भी अपनी मां को याद करते हुए बालिकाओं को जाेधपुर का लोकगीत कुंरजा ए म्हारो भंवर मिला दियो ए... लोक गीत सुनाया।

फिर क्रिकेट कॉमंट्री कर खूब हंसाया भी
सेवानिवृत वरिष्ठ न्यायाधीश जीके व्यास ने आरती बालिका आवास में रह रही बालिकाओं को मनोरंजन करने के लिए जोधपुरी में क्रिकेट कॉमंट्री भी सुनाई है। इस दौरान बालिकाएं खूब हंसी। उनके साथ मौजूद पुलिस न्यायिक अधिकारी भी खुद को हंसने से नहीं रोक सके।

बालिका आवास गृह में न्यायिक अधिकारी से चर्चा करते आयोग के अध्यक्ष।
बालिका आवास गृह में न्यायिक अधिकारी से चर्चा करते आयोग के अध्यक्ष।

गणेशजी इतने पंसद आए लेकर चल दिए
न्यायमूर्ति व्यास को आरती बालिका आवास गृह में रह रही बालिकाओं की ओर से बनाए गए कई हण्डीक्राफ्ट आइटम पसंद आए। हाथ से बनाए गणेशजी को देखकर तो उन्होंने तुरंत जेब से 500 रुपए को नोट निकाला और बालिका के हाथ में थमा दिया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बालिका गृह के संचालक चेतराम सैनी से कहा कि हमें ऐसे 10 गणेशजी और बनावा कर भिजवा देना और हां पैसा देकर ही लेंगे हम। अध्यक्ष व्यास ने संस्था के संचालक को यह सुझाव भी दिया कि इतने आकर्षक उत्पाद बनाए हुए हैं। संस्था के नाम से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर इसे उद्यम के रूप में स्थापित किया जा सकता है।

सर्किट हाउस में एडीएम के साथ आयोग के अध्यक्ष।
सर्किट हाउस में एडीएम के साथ आयोग के अध्यक्ष।

बड़ी बात बोली,,,काम नहीं कर पाए तो पद छोड़ देंगे
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए अध्यक्ष जीके व्यास ने कहा कि आयोग मानवाधिकारों के संरक्षण को लेकर काम करता है। आयोग में हर दिन मामले आते हैं। जिनकी सुनवाई होती है। इतना भी कहा हम काम नहीं कर पाए तो पद छोड़ने में देर नहीं करेंगे।
17 फरवरी से बदलाव कर रहे
यह भी कहा कि 17 फरवरी से आयोगे में शिकायत करने से लेकर उनकी सुनवाई को लेकर काफी बदलाव करने जा रहे हैं। हजारों किमी दूर बैठा व्यक्ति बिना खुद आए शिकायत कर सकेगा। आयोग में प्रदेश भर से हर दिन करीब 30 से 40 मामले आते है। अब परिवादी को आना जरूरी नहीं है। शिकायतकर्ता को पीडीएफ में जानकारी भेजनी होगी। उस मामले को हम रजिस्टर भी करेंगे। जिसका शिकायतकर्ता को जवाब भी भेजा जाएगा।

पुलिस भी नहीं कर सकती अधिकारों का उल्लंघन
पुलिस को कई बार अपराधी को पकड़ने के लिए अनजान को भी पकड़ना पड़ जाता है। लेकिन, मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन कोई नहीं कर सकता। पुलिस भी मारपीट नहीं कर सकती। केवल सख्ती से पूछताछ कर सकती है। आयोग किसी की जांच को प्रभावित नहीं कर सकते न आदेश दे सकते। लेकिन, मानव अधिकारों की रक्षा करना हमार काम है। अध्यक्ष व्यास ने सिकंदारा थाने व बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ पुलिस प्रशासन के अलावा न्यायिक अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड247-2 (82.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें