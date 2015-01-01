पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:इंदिरा कॉलोनी के मोक्ष धाम में भगवान की मूर्ति स्थापित, हवन-पूजन भी किया

बहरोड़2 दिन पहले
  • धार्मिक अनुष्ठान व पूजन पाठ कार्यक्रम के बाद श्रद्धालुओं को प्रसादी वितरित की

हाईवे स्थित इंदिरा कॉलोनी के मोक्ष धाम में सोमवार को शंकर भगवान की मूर्ति स्थापना हुई। इस दौरान श्रद्धालुओं को प्रसाद वितरण भी किया गया। पंडित शिवदत्त शर्मा द्वारा धार्मिक अनुष्ठान व पूजन पाठ कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। भामाशाह अग्रवाल समाज अध्यक्ष अशोक अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दिवंगत आत्माओं के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान लोगों की श्मशान घाट पर आवाजाही होती है।

ऐसे में शंकर भगवान की मूर्ति स्थापना की गई है। ऐसे व्यक्ति का धार्मिक मनोबल प्रगाढ़ रह सके। कार्यक्रम के दौरान हवन पूजन कर प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। इस दौरान कमल दीवान, ओम प्रकाश अग्रवाल, मोहन लाल, सुभाष चंद, अनिल दीवान, मुकेश अग्रवाल, मनोज गुप्ता सहित लोग मौजूद रहे।
अन्नकूट महोत्सव आयोजित (किशोरी)

कस्बे के मांदरी मोहल्ले स्थित माधवनंद दास महाराज के स्थान पर सोमवार को ग्रामीणों की ओर से अन्नकूट महोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रसादी तैयार कर भगवान के भोग लगाकर पंगत प्रसादी वितरित की। इस अवसर पर विजेंद्र शर्मा, छोटेलाल शर्मा, गजानंद, शंकर शर्मा, संजु मावलिया, भवानी शंकर, दीनदयाल, ऋतेश, प्रमोद जैमनी, पंडित अशोक शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

भागवत कथा का समापन

पिनान| कस्बे के समीपवर्ती डोरोली गांव में सुंदर धाम आश्रम स्थित टपरी वाले हनुमान मंदिर पर चल रही सात दिवसीय भागवत कथा का समापन सोमवार को हुआ। कथावाचक श्रीराम दास महाराज ने अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालुओं को सुखदेव विदाई की कथा सुनाई। इस दौरान कथावाचक ने कहा कि भागवत का श्रवण करने से मन के विकार दूर होते हैं तथा सद्बुद्धि का विकास होता है। इसलिए मनुष्य को भागवत में आदर्शों का अनुसरण करना चाहिए।

आश्रम के महंत हरीदास महाराज व व्यवस्थापक श्याम दास महाराज ने बताया कि कथा के समापन पर मंगलवार को पूर्णाहुति के बाद भंडारे का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर डोरोली, लपाला, आदूका, नया गांव व माचाड़ी गांव के अनेक श्रद्धालु मौजूद रहे।

