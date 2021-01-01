पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यातायात:कई स्पेशल ट्रेनाें की संचालन अवधि बढ़ाई

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे ने कुछ स्पेशल ट्रेनाें के संचालन की अवधि बढ़ाई है। बरेली-भुज-बरेली (ट्रेन संख्या 04321/ 04322 सप्ताह में 4 दिन) बरेली से प्रत्येक साेम, बुध, शुक्र व रविवार काे 1 फरवरी से 28 फरवरी तक, भुज से प्रत्येक साेम, गुरु, शनि व रविवार काे 1 से 28 फरवरी तक चलेगी। बरेली-भुज-बरेली (ट्रेन संख्या 04311/ 04312 सप्ताह में 3 दिन) बरेली से प्रत्येक मंगल, गुरु व शनिवार काे 2 फरवरी से 27 फरवरी तक (12 ट्रिप) तथा भुज से प्रत्येक मंगल, बुध व शुक्रवार काे (12 ट्रिप) तक चलेगी।

जम्मू तवी-अजमेर-जम्मू तवी प्रतिदिन त्याेहार स्पेशल ट्रेन मार्च तक चलेगी। जयपुर-दिल्ली सराय राेहिल्ला प्रतिदिन स्पेशल ट्रेन 1 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक चलेगी। काेहरे के कारण अजमेर-अमृतसर- अजमेर एक्सप्रेस द्विसाप्ताहिक के रद्दीकरण की अवधि बढ़ाई है। यह ट्रेन 4 फरवरी काे अजमेर से अाैर 5 फरवरी काे अमृतसर से नहीं चलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser