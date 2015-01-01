पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदाेलन का असर:कुछ क्षेत्राें में रात 11 बजे तक बंद रहेगा इंटरनेट

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदाेलन के दौरान कानून एवं व्यवस्था बनाए रखने एवं सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों की रोकथाम के लिए जिले के कुछ क्षेत्रों में 7 नवम्बर की रात्रि 11 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवा पर अस्थाई प्रतिबंध की अवधि बढ़ाई गई है। संभागीय आयुक्त सोमनाथ मिश्रा के आदेशानुसार थानाक्षेत्र नारायणपुर, थानागाजी, टहला व मालाखेड़ा का सम्पूर्ण थाना क्षेत्र और थाना सदर का आंशिक क्षेत्र सिलीसेढ, उमरैण, बखतपुरा, सीरावास, ढढीकर, हाजीपुर, डहरा शाहपुर, ढहलावास की सीमा क्षेत्र में सभी टेलीकॉम कम्पनियों (ब्राॅड बैंड सेवाओं को छोड़ते हुए) जिसमें 2जी/3जी/4जी डाटा (मोबाइल इंटरनेट), इंटरनेट सर्विसेज, बल्क एसएमएस/एमएमएस, वाट्सएप, फेसबुक, ट्वीटर एवं इंटरनेट के जरिए उपलब्ध अन्य सोशल मीडिया सर्विस पर अस्थाई प्रतिबन्ध लागू किया है।

