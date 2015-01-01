पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:31 तक चलेगी जम्मूतवी-अजमेर पूजा एक्सप्रेस

अलवर2 दिन पहले
रेलवे ने यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए जम्मूतवी-अजमेर त्यौहार स्पेशल रेलसेवा का संचालन शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। इस ट्रेन में जनरल काेच नहीं हाेंगे, सभी रिजर्वेशन काेच हाेंगे। 11 से 31 दिसंबर तक प्रतिदिन शाम काे 6.10 बजे जम्मूतवी से रवाना हाेकर अगले दिन सुबह 7.13 बजे अलवर आएगी और दाेपहर 12.20 बजे अजमेर पहुंचेगी। 12 दिसंबर से 1 जनवरी 2021 तक प्रतिदिन दाेपहर 2.05 बजे अजमेर से रवाना हाेकर शाम 6.35 बजे अलवर आएगी और अगले दिन सुबह 8.15 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी। दाेनाें दिशाओं में यह ट्रेन किशनगढ, फुलेरा, जयपुर, गांधीनगर जयपुर, दौसा, बांदीकुई, राजगढ, अलवर, खैरथल, रेवाडी, गुडगांव, दिल्ली कैंट, दिल्ली, करनाल, अंबाला कैंट, लुधियाना, जालंधर कैंट, पठानकोट कैंट व कठुआ स्टेशन पर रुकेगी। इस रेलसेवा में फर्स्ट एसी, सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, द्वितीय शयनयान, सैकंड सिटिंग के डिब्बे होंगे।

