कार्रवाई:शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत कलाकंद का कारखाना सील किया

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत गुरुवार काे भी कई प्रतिष्ठानों पर प्रशासन एवं खाद्य निरीक्षकों की संयुक्त टीमों ने कार्रवाई की। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर द्वितीय राकेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि अलवर में एमआईए स्थित एग्रो फूड पार्क में एक कंपनी में खाद्य सामग्री व मसालों की जांच की, जिसमें 118 किलो लौंग, 67 किलो डोडा छिल्का, 27 किलो काली मिर्च छिल्का, 25 किलो ठण्डाई व 38 किलो इलायची छिलका खाने योग्य नहीं मिला।

पोहे के 180 कट्टों पर दिनांक अंकित नहीं मिली व 26 कट्टों पर दिनांक नवंबर की पाई गई। सभी सामग्री को एक कमरे में रखकर सील किया गया। साथ ही नमूने लिए। भिवाड़ी के खुशखेड़ा स्थित एक फैक्ट्री से 5500 लीटर नकली घी जब्त किया। नकली घी व पॉम ऑयल के सैम्पल भी लिए गए।

फैक्ट्री में पॉम ऑयल से भाप द्वारा नकली घी पाया गया जिसको मशीनों द्वारा पैक कर देसी घी के रूप में पैकिंग कर सप्लाई किया जाता था। इसी तरह किशनगढ़बास के गांव बेरा का बास बम्बोरा में 450 लीटर दूध, 100 किलो मावा व 50 लीटर घी जब्त किया गया व कलाकंद फैक्ट्री को सील कर दिया गया।

