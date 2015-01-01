पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:छठ मैया काे लगाया गया खरना का भाेग, आज अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

अलवर
छठ पूजा के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे खरना का आयाेजन हुआ। शुक्रवार काे अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। शाम काे छठ मैया की पूजा करने के बाद खरना का भाेग लगाया गया। खरना प्रसाद के रूप में (गन्ने के रस से बनी चावल की खीर), चावल का पिट्ठा व बिना नमक की राेटी बनाई गई। व्रतियाें ने प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद परिवार के अन्य सदस्याें के साथ प्रसाद ग्रहण कर भाेजन किया। गुरुवार शाम से ही व्रतियाें का एक बार फिर 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास प्रारंभ हुअा।

शुक्रवार काे महिलाएं पानी में खड़े हाेकर अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगी व पूजा करेंगी। पूजा में विशेष रूप से बांस से बना सूप (छाजला) या बांस से बनी टाेकरी काम में ली जाएगी। इसमें पूजन सामग्री के रूप में फूल, ठेकुआ, खजूर, केला, सीताफल, गन्ना, मीठा नींबू व नारियल रखा जाएगा। महिलाओं द्वारा छठ मैया के गीत गाए जाएंगे। इससे पहले घराें में ही पूजा का प्रसाद ठेकुआ तैयार किया जाएगा, जाे गुड़ और आटे से बनाया जाता है।

मनाेकामना पूर्ण हाेने वालाें के यहां प्रतीकात्मक हाथी बैठाया जाएगा। शाम काे घराें में कीर्तन हाेगा। छठ पूजा के चाैथे और आखिरी दिन 21 नवंबर काे पानी के खड़े हाेकर महिलाएं उदय हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगी। इस दिन व्रतियाें का 36 घंटे का उपवास पूरा हाेगा। पूर्वांचल विकास सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मेश सिंह ने बताया कि काेराेना के चलते 20 नवंबर काे अस्त हाेते सूर्य व 21 नवंबर काे उदय हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के लिए समिति की ओर से विभिन्न जगह व्यवस्था की गई है।

अर्घ्य देने के लिए यहां रहेगी व्यवस्था
पूर्वांचल विकास सेवा समिति की ओर से कमला काॅलाेनी व एमआईए के लाेगाें के लिए एमआईए राेड पर अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। यहां व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी संजय सिंह काे साैंपी गई है। पंडितबास में रहने वाले लाेगाें के लिए वहीं अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। यहां व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी ब्रजभूषण सिंह काे साैंपी गई है।

बख्तल की चाैकी व इसके आसपास रहने वालाें के लिए बख्तल की चाैकी पर अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था की गई है। यहां व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी ललित झा काे साैंपी गई है। शहर के लाेगाें के लिए सागर तालाब पर अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। यहां व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी भवेश कुमार और अरविंद सिंह काे साैंपी गई है।

