आयोजन:विधिक जागरुकता शिविर आयोजित

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से मंगलवार काे ऑनलाइन विधिक जागरुकता शिविर आयोजित किया गया। प्राधिकरण सचिव एवं अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रेणुका सिंह हुड्डा ने बताया कि शिविर में राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं पर न्यायिक अधिकारियों ने ऑनलाइन जानकारी दी।

लक्ष्मणगढ़ की सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट साधना सिंह ने नालसा (आपदा पीड़ितों को विधिक सेवाएं) स्कीम 2010 और नालसा (नशा पीड़ितों को विधिक सेवाएं एवं नशा उन्मूलन के लिए विधिक सेवाएं) स्कीम 2015 पर जानकारी दी। मुंडावर के सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट गाैरव गर्वा ने नालसा (आदिवासियों के अधिकारों का संरक्षण और प्रवर्तन के लिए विधिक सेवाएं) स्कीम 2015 और नालसा (तस्करी और वाणिज्यिक यौन शोषण पीड़ितों के लिए विधिक सेवाएं) स्कीम 2015 पर जानकारी दी।

