कंपनी बाद बदहाली का शिकार:कंपनी बाग में लाइटें टूटी, म्यूजिक सिस्टम बंद और पौधे भी सूखने लगे

अलवर2 दिन पहले
शहर के कंपनी बाग में लाइटें क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई हैं, म्यूजिक सिस्टम बंद है और पौधे सूख रहे हैं। बदहाली का शिकार हाे रहे कंपनी बाग पर प्रशासन ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। कंपनी बाग विकास समिति के पूर्व सचिव कृष्ण कुमार खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह की अभिशंसा पर कंपनी बाग को विकास के लिए यूआईटी को हस्तांतरित किया गया था। कंपनी बाग के विकास के लिए 3.41 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए।

साथ ही दो करोड़ रुपए अमृत योजना के अंतर्गत खर्च किए गए हैं। अब देखरेख के अभाव में पौधे सूख रहे हैं, जबकि कंपनी बाग में 4 बोरिंग हैं। लाइटें टूटी पड़ी हैं और म्यूजिक सिस्टम बंद हो गए हैं। खरपतवार फैल रही है, जिससे जहरीले जानवरों का खतरा बना रहता है। गार्ड रूम में कबाड़ भरकर बंद कर दिया गया है। शौचालय बंद हैं और नर्सरी से हटाई रेलिंग और गमले बेकार पड़े हैं।

