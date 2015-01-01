पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

LPG घोटाला:अधिकारियों ने एजेंसी पर मारा छाप, जांच में 17 सिलेंडर में कम मिली गैस; सील भी टूटी मिली

अलवर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गैस सिलेंडर की जांच करते अधिकारी।
  • गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर संजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि सिलेंडर की सील टूटी मिली

आपकी रसोई में भी गैस बहुत जल्दी खत्म हो जाती है ना। अक्सर महिलाएं यही कहती है कि इस बार तो गैस काफी कम दिन चली है। उसका असली कारण पकड़ में आया है। खाना बनाने में ज्यादा गैस का उपयोग नहीं हुआ, बल्कि आपके घर भेजे गए गैस सिलेंडर में दो से 5 किलो गैस कम थी। इतनी गैस पहले ही सिलेंडर वितरण केंद्र पर चोरी करते हुए निकाल ली जाती है।

अलवर शहर में गुरुवार को जिला रसद अधिकारी व शहर कोतवाली पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम में मनु मार्ग के निकट एचपी गैस की ज्योति गैस एजेंसी के सिलेंडर वितरण केंद्र पर छापा मारा कार्रवाई की। मौके पर देखा तो अधिकारियों के होश उड़ गए। वितरण केंद्र पर 78 रसोई गैस सिलेंडर रखें हुए मिले लेकिन, उनमें से 17 गैस सिलेंडर की सील टूटी हुई मिली। फिर उसी समय टूटी सील वाले गैस सिलेंडर का वजन किया तो दो किलो गैस कम मिली। यह देखकर अधिकारी दंग रह गए और उन्होंने वहां मौजूद कंपनी के एक कर्मचारी को हिरासत में लिया है।

जागरुक व्यक्ति सुनील की वजह से पकड़े गए

संत सुखदेव हॉस्पिटल के पास मनु मार्ग पर ज्योति गैस एजेंसी स्कीम 10 का अस्थाई गैस वितरण केन्द्र हैं। यहां से नयाबास निवासी सुनील निकल रहा था। उसने गैस वितरण केंद्र पर देखा कि छोटी सी बांसुरी जैसी मशीन लगा कर सिलेंडरों से गैस चोरी कर रहे हैं। सुनील ने तुरंत कर्मचारियों की शिकायत पुलिस से की। इसके बाद जिला रसद अधिकारी को सूचना लगी। वे अपनी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और पकड़ लिया।

डीएसओ बोले सब जगह जांच करेंगे

घटनास्थल पर जिला रसद अधिकारी ने कहा कि निश्चित रूप से रसोई गैस के सिलेंडर से गैस की चोरी होती मिली है। आगे हम सभी एजेंसी के गैस सिलेंडर वितरण केंद्र की जांच करेंगे। ताकि इस तरह की चोरी से आम जन को बचाया जा सके। यह बहुत बड़ी जालसाजी है। इसमें पूरे मामले की जांच की जाएगी। ताकि आगे जिम्मेदारों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की जा सके।

एजेंसी के मैनेजर को मौके पर बुलाया

जिला रसद अधिकारी ने एजेंसी के मैनेजर को मौके पर बुलाया और यह सब कारनामा भी दिखाया। इसके बाद मैनेजर के पास भी कोई जवाब नहीं था।

महंगाई की मार, सो रुपए की गैस चोरी

फिलहाल एक सिलेंडर में 2 किलो गैस कम मिली है। लेकिन जानकारी है कि एक सिलेंडर से 2 किलो से भी ज्यादा गैस चोरी हो रही थी। ऐसे में महंगाई की मार और ऊपर से चोरी होने पर उपभोक्ताओं पर दोहरी मार है।

सील तोड़ने वाले पर कार्रवाई होगी

इधर गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर संजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि सिलेंडर की सील टूटी मिली है। इस मामले में जांच कर एजेंसी के दोषी कर्मचारियों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें