कार्रवाई:अलवर जेल में बंद बदमाशों के पास मिले माेबाइल, चार गिरफ्तार

अलवर13 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय कारागार से साेमवार काे काेतवाली पुलिस ने चार हार्डकोर बदमाशों काे प्रोडक्शन वारंट में गिरफ्तार किया है। पिछले दिनाें जेल की तलाशी के दाैरान इन बदमाशों के पास मोबाइल फाेन और सिम मिली थी। गिरफ्तार बदमाशाें में से तीन बदमाश अलवर में बिजली निगम के कैशियर की हत्या व लूट के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे हैं, जबकि एक बदमाश बहराेड़ में हुई एक व्यापारी की हत्या के मामले में मुख्य आरोपी है।

काेतवाली पुलिस ने बताया कि 14 सितंबर काे केन्द्रीय कारागृह में तलाशी के दौरान निहाल उर्फ विशाल, भारत सिंह, राकेश यादव उर्फ दीपक, प्रसन्नदीप उर्फ पर्रा तथा मनोज उर्फ मिंटू के पास से मोबाइल व सिम मिली थी। इस पर थाना कोतवाली में मामला दर्ज कराया गया था। मामले की जांच एएसआई इसराक खान कर रहे हैं। जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट में गिरफ्तारी बदमाश प्रश्नदीप उर्फ पर्रा थाना बहरोड़ के बहुचर्चित घनश्याम अग्रवाल हत्याकाण्ड का मुख्य आरोपी है। भारत सिंह, निहाल सिंह एवं राकेश अलवर में बिजली निगम कैशियर की हत्या के मामले में आजीवन कारावास भुगत रहा है।

