पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:बाल अधिकारों और उनके संरक्षण के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस के विशेष अभियान बेखौफ आवाज के तहत महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा अाैर सशक्तिकरण के कर्तव्य व अधिकार काे लेकर साेमवार सुबह 9 से 11 बजे तक प्रदेश स्तरीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। वेबिनार का लाइव प्रसारण राजस्थान पुलिस व अलवर पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया पेज पर किया गया।

वेबिनार में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलाेत, राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश, राज्य बाल अधिकार व संरक्षण आयाेग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल, मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य, महानिदेशक पुलिस एमएल लाठर, प्रमुख शासन सचिव गृह विभाग अभय कुमार, राष्ट्रीय विधि विश्वविद्यालय जोधपुर कुलपति प्रोफेसर पूनम सक्सेना, उप राष्ट्र प्रतिनिधि संयुक्त राष्ट्र महिला नई दिल्ली निष्ठा सत्यम, एसपी कम्युनिटी पुलिसिंग प्रीति जैन व बाल संरक्षण विशेषज्ञ यूनिसेफ डाॅ. संजय निराला सहित अलवर एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बाल अधिकारों व उनके संरक्षण के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि बच्चों के प्रति यौन अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए सेफ स्कूल प्रोग्राम के तहत परिवार व स्कूल में बच्चों से खुलकर बातचीत करनी चाहिए। बच्चों को सुनें ओर उनके संकेतों को समझें और जाे सरकारी व गैर सरकारी संस्थाएं बच्चों के हित में काम कर रही हैं, उनको एक मंच पर आकर कार्य करना चाहिए, ताकि अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके। एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बताया कि बेखौफ आवाज अभियान के तहत पुलिस की ओर से नियमित रूप से जागरुकता रैली निकालने के साथ लोगों से सीधा संवाद किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें