किस्मत का तोहफा:खुशियों की शॉपिंग का पहला लकी ड्रा निकाला

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
दैनिक भास्कर एवं सीबा मसाला की ओर से चलाई जा रही खुशियों की शॉपिंग स्कीम का पहला ड्रा मंगलवार काे दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में यूनिट हैड प्रवीण खेतावत एवं मार्केटिंग हैड नरेश शर्मा की मौजूदगी में निकाला गया। ड्रा सीबा मसाला उद्योग के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर साहिल झालानी ने निकाला। ड्रा में पांच विजेताओं काे आकर्षक उपहार दिए जाएंगे।

6 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई स्कीम के तहत लकी ड्रा में शामिल हाेने के लिए सीबा मसाला नगर परिषद के सामने, मानस ब्रांड पंसारी बाजार, तनिष्क ज्वैलर्स राेड नंबर दाे, अनूप ज्वैलर्स जय काॅम्प्लेक्स, सारथी एमअाईए, सखी मिल्क एंड घी भवानी ताेप, आधुनिका भगत सिंह सर्किल, लाॅंड्री मार्ट हनुमान सर्किल, वाॅक वे शूज आर्य नगर, श्री कृष्णा फैशन बीरबल का माेहल्ला, गंगा लहरी पंसारी स्कीम-1, मास्टर जी ब्रांड, एमएस डैकॉर स्टेशन राेड, बीकानाे स्कीम नंबर-1, रिलेक्स बिछाैना कटी घाटी, रीवा सैलून बसंत बिहार अलवर से शॉपिंग कर शामिल हाे सकते हैं।

ये हैं लक्की ड्रा के विजेता

अक्षत-एमएस डैकाेर, धर्मपाल स्वामी-सीबा उद्याेग, दिनेश कुमार अग्रवाल-भावना प्रोविजन स्टाेर, हिमांशु-वाॅक वे शूज तथा नितिन-साहू स्टाेर। पांचाें विजेता अपना पुरस्कार गुरुवार से शनिवार तक दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में अपनी आईडी एवं बिल दिखाकर दाेपहर 12 से शाम 7 बजे तक ले सकते हैं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए मोबाइल नंबर 9784237666 व 9672844439 पर संपर्क करें।

