ज्ञापन:अतिक्रमण रोकने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
राजगढ़ सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हो रहे अतिक्रमण को रोके जाने को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने अलेई सरपंच राजेश मीणा, पूर्व कमिश्नर आरके. मीणा व पार्षद राजेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस ज्ञापन में बताया गया है कि नाथजी का आसन व माताजी का नाले के आम रास्ते पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है।

जिससे लोगों के घरों तक जाने का रास्ता अवरूद्ध हो रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एसडीएम ने इस भूमि की पैमाइश कराकर अतिक्रमण कर रहे लोगों के खिलाफ का कार्रवाई करने का आवश्वासन दिया है। इस मौके पर मातादीन, अमरसिंह, नरेंद्र, लक्ष्मण, शंकर जोगी व जितेंद्र सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

इसी प्रकार समीपवर्ती माचाड़ी पाटन सड़क मार्ग स्थित ओडपुर से आंदवाड़ी की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते काला खोला पर भी कुछ लोगों द्वारा चारागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने अतिक्रमण रोके जाने की मांग की है।

