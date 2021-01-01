पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:लंगड़बास में विधायक ने किया 33 केवी सब स्टेशन का उद्घाटन

किशनगढ़बासएक घंटा पहले
विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया ने साेमवार काे ग्राम पंचायत लंगड़बास में 33 केवी सब स्टेशन का उद्घाटन किया। इस दाैरान किसान संवाद कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन हुआ। मीडिया प्रभारी सुनील कांत गोल्डी ने बताया कि लंगड़बास में विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया, बिजली निगम के एक्सईएन सुधीर पांडेय व सहायक अभियंता दिनेश भड़ाना ने विधिवत रूप से 33 केवी सब स्टेशन का उद्घाटन किया।

दौरान विधायक खैरिया ने कहा कि विकास के लिए धन की कमी नही आने दी जाएगी। कोरोना काल में विधायक कोष की ज्यादातर राशि अस्पतालों में रोगियों की सुविधाओं पर खर्च की है। अब विधायक कोष से क्षेत्र में विकास करवाया जाएगा। विधायक ने किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि नये कृषि कानून भविष्य में आपसे खेती करने की स्वतंत्रता भी छीन लेंगे।

आप जैसे चाहो वैसे खेती भी नहीं कर सकोगे। इस मौके पर मोहम्मद कासिम मेवाती व एक्सईएन सुधीर पांडेय ने भी अपने विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम में सरपंच संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष अशोक यादव, सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष सुरेश भड़ाना, शंकर भगत, सरपंच जमशेद खान, भागेंद्र खैरिया, सतीश यादव, प्रधानाचार्य महेश भारद्वाज, किशोर राठौड़, दशरथ राठौड़, इस्लाम खान, जाबिद खां, राजेश कुमार, संजय यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

