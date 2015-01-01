पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:मोबाइल ओपीडी टीम ने 111 मरीजों की जांच करके निशुल्क दवाई दी

टहला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टहला| कोविड-19 के मध्ये नजर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के निर्देश पर चल रही मोबाइल ओपीडी में सोमवार को क्षेत्र के थानादुंदपुरी ग्राम में डाॅ. अभिमन्यु सिद्व ने 111 मरीजों को निशुल्क चिकित्सा परामर्श व दवाईयां वितरित की। नर्स ग्रेड 2 शिव नरेश मीणा एंव मुकेश मीणा ने मोबाइल ओपीडी संचालन में सहयोग किया। इस दौरान डॉक्टर अभिमन्यु सिद्व ने ग्रामीणों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया और कोविड-19 नियमों की पालना की सलाह दी।

शिविर में 45 मरीज किए ऑपरेशन के लिए चिन्हित

उदयनाथ धाम पर साेमवार काे निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयाेजित किया गया। शिविर का शुभारंभ उदयनाथ धाम के संचालक बाबा फुलनाथ द्वारा किया गया। शिविर में कुल 178 मरीजों की जांच की गई। अस्पताल निदेशक सुशील शर्मा ने बताया कि शिविर में 36 मोतियाबिंद व 9 नाखूनों के मरीजों को ऑपरेशन के लिए चिन्हित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें