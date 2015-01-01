पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:दो महीने में 1.60 लाख से ज्यादा जनाधार कार्ड बांटे, प्रदेश में अलवर का 24वां स्थान

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • ई-मित्रों पर 2 माह पहले थे 2.67 लाख कार्ड, अब एक लाख 4 हजार कार्डाें का वितरण बाकी

लगभग हर सरकारी याेजना में महत्वपूर्ण माना जाने वाला राज्य सरकार का जनाधार कार्ड अब आमजन तक पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। पिछले दो महीने में ई-मित्रों के जरिए 1 लाख 62 हजार 612 जनाधार कार्डों का वितरण किया जा चुका है। इससे प्रदेश के रिपोर्ट कार्ड में अलवर जिले की रैंक भी सुधरी है। कार्ड वितरण में सबसे ज्यादा प्रगति पिछले 15 दिनाें में हुई है।

अलवर अब प्रदेश में जनाधार कार्ड वितरण में 24वें नंबर पर आ गया है। पहले अलवर की गिनती नीचे से शुरू हो रही थी। कार्ड वितरण की गति कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया के ज्वाइन करने के बाद बढ़ी है। कलेक्टर ने पदभार ग्रहण करते समय ही स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि जनाधार कार्ड का वितरण उनकी प्राथमिकता में है। गौरतलब है कि जनाधार कार्ड के वितरण नहीं होने का मामला दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से उठाया था। इसमें बताया था कि अधिकारियों के गंभीर नहीं होने के कारण करीब 2.67 लाख जनाधार कार्ड अभी ई-मित्रों पर पड़े हुए हैं। अब शहरी क्षेत्रों अलवर, बहरोड़, भिवाड़ी, खेड़ली, किशनगढ़बास, खैरथल, राजगढ़ व तिजारा में कुल 19 हजार 13 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 85 हजार 375 कार्ड ऐसे हैं जिनका वितरण होना है।

अलवर जिले में अब तक 79.73 प्रतिशत कार्डों का वितरण हो चुका है। सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के उपनिदेशक वीरेंद्र त्यागी का कहना है कि जिला कलेक्टर के निर्देशन में कार्ड वितरण का कार्य प्राथमिकता से किया जा रहा है। जल्दी ही सभी कार्ड वितरित कर दिए जाएंगे।
आपके काम की बात

सरकार ने जनाधार कार्ड आपके क्षेत्र के ई-मित्रों पर भेजे हुए हैं। यह कार्ड पीवीसी हैं और पूरी तरह से निशुल्क हैं। आप अपने क्षेत्र के ई-मित्र पर जाकर यह कार्ड ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर सरकार द्वारा मैसेज भी भेजा हुआ है, जिसमें उस ई-मित्र का नाम-पता है, जहां आपका कार्ड मिलेगा।

  • जनाधार कार्ड वितरण को लेकर टीम ने पिछले दिनों अच्छा काम किया है। जल्दी ही पेंडेंसी को जीरो ले आएंगे और लोगों काे 100 प्रतिशत कार्डाें का वितरण करवा देंगे। इस पर सरकार का फोकस है। - नन्नूमल पहाडिय़ा, जिला कलेक्टर

यह अंतर है भामाशाह व जनाधार कार्ड में
पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार में तत्कालीन सीएम वसुंधरा राजे ने भामाशाह कार्ड योजना चलाई थी। इसमें परिवार की मुखिया महिला को बनाया हुआ था। स्वास्थ्य योजना, खाद्य सुरक्षा, स्कॉलरशिप, पालनहार, राशन कार्ड, मूल निवास, जाति प्रमाणपत्र सहित सरकार के तमाम विभागों की लगभग सभी योजनाओं में आवेदन के लिए भामाशाह कार्ड का होना अनिवार्य था।

गहलोत सरकार ने सत्ता में आने के बाद योजना के तमाम बिंदुओं की अनिवार्यता को ज्यों का त्यों रखा लेकिन इसका नाम भामाशाह की जगह बदलकर जनाधार कर दिया। कार्ड का रंग बदल दिया और कार्ड पर किसी का भी फोटो प्रिंट नहीं कराया। भामाशाह कार्ड में पहले अंग्रेजी वर्णमाला के नंबरों के जरिए काम होता था। जनाधार कार्ड में अंकों के अनुसार काम होता है।
टॉप 5 जिले जहां कार्ड वितरण हुआ

जनाधार कार्ड वितरण में टोंक, प्रतापगढ़, सवाईमाधोपुर, श्रीगंगानगर व चित्तौड़गढ़ टॉप 5 जिले हैं। वहीं, बारां, राजसमंद, कोटा, जयपुर और जैसलमेर जिला इस सूची में निचले पायदान पर है।

ई-मित्रों पर बाकी जनाधार कार्डों की स्थिति
ब्लॉक 2 माह पहले 14 दिसंबर काे
बानसूर 15407 9256
बहरोड़ 6446 4856
गोविंदगढ़ 5575 2710
कठूमर 12395 4171
किशनगढ़ 7026 9467
कोटकासिम 5911 4185
लक्ष्मणगढ़ 6816 3194
मुंडावर 7200 6379
मालाखेड़ा 7415 6138
नीमराना 7101 4012
राजगढ़ 6110 3689
रामगढ़ 9466 4011
रैणी 11704 3813
थानागाजी 7979 9294
उमरैण 6569 4827

