पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • More Than 25 Crore Units Of Electricity In October, Increased Consumption Due To Increased Demand For Products Of Industrial Units

तीन साल में सबसे ज्यादा:अक्टूबर में 25 कराेड़ यूनिट से ज्यादा बिजली का उपभाेग, औद्योगिक इकाइयों के उत्पादों की मांग बढ़ने से बढ़ी खपत

भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवाड़ी. नीलम चौक स्थित जीएसएस।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में उत्पादों काल के बाद उत्पादों की अच्छी मांग निकलने से बिजली की खपत भी चरम पर पहुंच चुकी है। अक्टूबर के महीने में ओएंडएम विंग ने 25 कराेड़ यूनिट से अधिक बिजली अपूर्ति औद्योगिक और रिहायशी क्षेत्र में की है जो कि तीन साल की अवधि में अधिकतम है। उत्पादों काल के दौरान क्षेत्र की कई इकाइयों में उत्पादन बंद हो गया या फिर कम हो गया। धीरे-धीरे सभी इकाइयों का उत्पादन दोबारा से रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में एचटी के 986, एमआईपी के 1208 और एसआईपी के 1418 उपभोक्ता हैं। औद्योगिक, व्यावसायिक और घरेलू मिलाकर 35 हजार से अधिक उपभोक्ता हैं। इस समय अधिकांश इकाइयों में उत्पादन चल रहा है। क्षेत्र में 220 केवी जीएसएस बीलाहेड़ी से बिजली अपूर्ति होती है। यहां से प्रतिदिन की बिजली अपूर्ति का औसत भी देखें तो यह भी उत्पादों काल शुरू होने से पहले जो स्थिति थी उससे अधिक हो चुका है।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लॉकडाउन शुरू होने से एक दिन पहले 21 मार्च को 57.89 लाख यूनिट प्रतिदिन की खपत हुई थी, लॉकडाउन के दौरान 15 अप्रेल को यह खपत घटकर 14.30 लाख यूनिट रह गई। अब यह खपत दोबारा से पुराने समय से भी अच्छी स्थिति में लौट चुकी है। 4 नवंबर को 61.55 और 5 नवंबर को 59.38 लाख यूनिट की खपत हुई है।

इसी तरह खुशखेड़ा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लॉकडाउन से पहले 21 मार्च को 20.81 लाख यूनिट की खपत प्रतिदिन हुई, जबकि लॉकडाउन के दौरान 15 अप्रेल को यह खपत घटकर 3.31 लाख ही रह गई, लेकिन अब यहां भी बिजली की खपत पहले से अधिक होने लगी है। 4 नंवबर को यहां 24.65 लाख यूनिट और 5 नवंबर को 24.85 लाख यूनिट बिजली की खपत हुई। एक्सईएन एससी महावर ने बताया कि अपूर्ति को सुगम बनाया गया है, त्यौहार की वजह से इकाइयों में भी अच्छा उत्पादन हो रहा है जिसकी वजह से बिजली खपत अच्छी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें