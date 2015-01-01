पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिटी लाइफ:ससुराल में मेरी पहली दिवाली : ढेर सारी शॉपिंग, पति और पूरे परिवार को देंगी सरप्राइज गिफ्ट, घर पर बनाएंगी मिठाई

अलवर
  • जिन युवतियों की शादी इसी साल हुई, वे ससुराल में दिवाली के त्योहार को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं

जिन युवतियों की शादी इसी साल हुई है, वे ससुराल में अपनी दिवाली को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। इन्होंने ढेर सारी शॉपिंग की है। पति और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के लिए सरप्राइज गिफ्ट भी खरीदे हैं। ज्यादातर की प्लानिंग घर में मिठाइयां तैयार करने की है।

कोरोना के खतरे के बीच कई तरह की सावधानियां भी बरतने की तैयारी है। त्योहार को लेकर इनमें खासा उतसाह देखने को मिल रह है। दैनिक भास्कर ने ससुराल में पहली दीपावली मना रही कुछ महिलाओं से बात की और यह जाना कि उन्होंने क्या-क्या तैयारियां की हैं।

  • पिछले साल दीपावली के बाद मेरी शादी हुई थी। यह दीपावली शादी के बाद की पहली दीपावली है। इसे लेकर काफी उत्साह है। कोरोना ने सारे त्यौहारों को खराब कर दिया है। दीपावली पर तो खासा प्रभाव पड़ा है। मार्केट में जाने से भी डर लगता है। लेकिन त्यौहार हमारी संस्कृति का हिस्सा है इसलिए इन्हें सावधानी रखकर मनाएंगे। ससुरालजनों के लिए शॉपिंग भी की है। सास, ससुर और पति के लिए ट्रेडिशनल ड्रेस खरीदी हैं, जो उन्हें मैं दीपावली पर गिफ्ट दूंगी। - ईशा ऋषभ खंडेलवाल, काला कुआं
  • दीपावली के त्योहार को लेकर काफी ज्यादा उत्साहित हूं। अलवर में कोरोना का प्रकोप बहुत ज्यादा हो रहा है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार घर पर ही मिठाई बनाएंगे। बाजार से ज्वैलरी सहित सारा सामान खरीद लाई हूं। घर के लिए सेनेटाइजर स्टैंड खरीदा है। घर के सभी सदस्यों को उपहार दूंगी, क्योंकि यह मेरी पहली दिवाली है। पति के लिए भी सरप्राइज गिफ्ट लिया है। - मोनिका जतिन खंडेलवाल, अलवर
  • ससुराल में अपनी पहली दिवाली के लिए उत्साहित हूं। दीपावली के लिए अभी घर को सजाना है, मंदिर में भी सजावट करनी है। परिवार और खुद के लिए शॉपिंग भी करना बाकी है। कोरोना के प्रकोप को देखते हुए शॉपिंग के अलावा बाकी चीजें घर पर ही तैयार करने वाली हूं। बाजार से सजावट का सामान खरीदने के बजाय घर पर ही तैयार करूंगी। पति के लिए सरप्राइस गिफ्ट भी तैयार किया है। - भारती साहिल अरनेजा, अलवर
  • मेरी शादी इसी साल हुई है और ससुराल में यह मेरी पहली दीपावली है। बहुत एक्साईटेड हूं। चूंकि अलवर में कोरोना के केस ज्यादा हैं, इसलिए पूरी सावधानी के साथ त्योहार मनाएंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करेंगे। मास्क और सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करेंगे। दीपावली के लिए मैंने इंडियन ऑउटफिट के साथ ज्वैलरी खरीदी है। पति के लिए गिफ्ट भी लिया है। इस बार घर में मिट्टी के दीपकों का ही उपयोग करूंगी। - दिया अनिल प्रधानी, मन्नाका रोड

ससुराल में कैसे मनाएं दिवाली, जानें ये 4 बातें
1. कुछ खास करें प्लान : दिवाली में आपकी क्रिएटिविटी की पहचान तब होगी, जब आप अलग हट कर कुछ खास करेंगी। इसके लिए आपको पहले से प्लानिंग करनी होगी। खरीदारी से लेकर साज-सज्जा, आतिशबाजी की तैयारी, मेहमानों का स्वागत और शॉपिंग। इतने सारे कामों को करने के लिए आपको पहले से वक्त चाहिए। आप हर चीज की डिटेल में प्लानिंग कर लें। इससे आपको सुविधा होगी और ऐन वक्त पर दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।
2. पहले कर लें शॉपिंग : दिवाली के मौके पर काफी शॉपिंग करनी पड़ती है। जैसे-जैसे त्योहार नजदीक आता जाता है, बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ने लगती है, इसलिए शॉपिंग का काम पहले निपटाएं। जो भी चीजें खरीदनी हों, उनकी लिस्ट तैयार कर लें। कपड़ों की खरीदारी करते हुए सभी की पसंद का ख्याल रखना चाहिए। सजावट की चीजें खरीदते हुए भी सभी की पसंद का ख्याल रखें और सबसे पूछ कर काम करें। जाहिर है, शॉपिंग के लिए आप अकेली नहीं जाएंगी, इससे काम आसान होगा।
3. घर में बनाएं स्पेशल मिठाइयां : दिवाली पर बाजार से काफी मिठाइयां आती हैं और गिफ्ट में भी तरह-तरह की मिठाइयां मिलती हैं। आप घर पर भी अपने हाथों से कुछ खास मिठाई बनाएं। आप सभी को खुद डिश सर्व करें। इससे परिवार के सभी सदस्य आपसे काफी खुश हो जाएंगे।
4. मिट्टी के दीयों से घर को करें रोशन : आम तौर पर दिवाली के मौके पर इलेक्ट्रिक लाइट से सजावट की जाती है, लेकिन आप कुछ खास करें। आप मिट्टी के दीयों से घर को सजाने का प्लान बनाएं। इसके लिए सभी सहमत हो जाएंगे। मिट्टी के दीये जलाने से आपके घर को एक नई रोनक मिलेगी।

