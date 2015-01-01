पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:मंडी परिसर में एनईबी बिजली सब स्टेशन का काम इसी महीने शुरू हाेने की उम्मीद

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर में एनईबी बिजली सब स्टेशन के निर्माण का काम इसी महीने शुरू हाेने की संभावना है। सब स्टेशन के लिए मंडी समिति ने जमीन पहले ही जयपुर डिस्काॅम काे दे दी है। इसे बनाने के लिए जयपुर डिस्काॅम मुख्यालय से अक्टूबर में स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है। इस सब स्टेशन से ही कृषि उपज मंडी समिति काे एक स्वतंत्र फीडर दिया जाएगा।

इसके लिए मंडी समिति काे 1.57 कराेड़ का डिमांड नाेटिस जारी किया गया है। जयपुर डिस्काॅम के एसई राजसिंह यादव ने बताया कि कृषि उपज मंडी के अधिकारियाें ने एक सप्ताह में डिमांड नाेटिस जमा करने की बात कही है। इसके जमा हाेने के मंडी परिसर में काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

नया सब स्टेशन बनने से कृषि उपज मंडी, दाउदपुर, एनईबी, सुभाष नगर, शास्त्री नगर, जवाहर नगर, जय अंबे काॅलाेनी, मेडिकल काॅलाेनी अादि क्षेत्राें में बिजली संबंधी समस्याअाें का समाधान हाेगा। साथ ही वाेल्टेज या अधिक लाेड के कारण उत्पन्न हाेने वाली समस्याएं भी कम हाेंगी।

इस क्षेत्र में बिजली सब स्टेशन की लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही है। पहले जमीन उपलब्ध नहीं हाेने के कारण सब स्टेशन का निर्माण नहीं हाे पाया था। बाद में पार्क की जमीन पर सब स्टेशन बनाए जाने का एनईबी के लाेगाें ने विराेध किया था। अब सब स्टेशन बनाने के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध हाे गई है।

सब स्टेशन बनने से अबतक इन क्षेत्राें में बिजली सप्लाई करने वाले दाे फीडराें पर आ रहा लाेड भी कम हाेगा। इस सब स्टेशन पर दाे पावर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए जाएंगे। जिनमें एक 8 एमवीए का तथा दूसरा 3.5 एमवीए का हाेगा। इस सब स्टेशन में चार फीडर बनाए जाएंगे। जिनमें तीन रिहायशी क्षेत्र में दिए जाएंगे।

एक फीडर कृषि उपज मंडी के लिए बनाया जाएगा। मंडी समिति के सचिव माेहन लाल जाट ने बताया कि डिमांड नाेटिस स्वीकृति के लिए जयपुर भेज दिया है। वहां से राशि स्वीकृत हाेते ही डिस्काॅम में राशि जमा करा दी जाएगी।

