रात को कर्फ्यू, दिन में बाजार और चुनाव:शाम के 7 बजते ही माइक पर आवाज गूंजने लगती है कि अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर घर जाएं

अलवर21 मिनट पहले
अलवर जिले में चुनाव का शोर देर रात तक रहता है।
  • शाम के समय जल्दी बाजार बंद करने की घोषणा के बाद अधिकतर लोग दिन के समय भी घरों से निकलने लगे

अलवर जिले में ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि रात को कर्फ्यू और दिन में चुनाव का शोर और बाजारों में भीड़ दिखती है। शाम के सात बजते ही अलवर के बाजारों में पुलिस के माइक का शोर कानों में पड़ने लग जाता कि अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर घर चले जाएं। रात को कर्फ्यू रहेगा। इसके बाद में पुलिस की ओर से कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। पुलिस के माइक का शोर सुनकर व्यापारी दौड़ते-भागते दुकानों के शटर नीचे करने में जुट जाते हैं। फिर रात भर सन्नाटा छाया रहता है। लेकिन सुबह होती ही फिर से बाजारों में भीड़ जुटने लग जाती है। यह सब कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने को होने लगा है।

छह जगहों पर चुनाव, सभा व रैली हो रही
रात का कर्फ्यू और इधर, जिले में बहरोड़, राजगढ़, खेरली, तिजारा, किशनगढ़बास व खैरथल में चुनाव का शोर देर रात रहता है। दिन के समय तो चुनावी सभाएं होती और नेताओं के साथ कार्यकर्ता व आमजन का झुण्ड का झुण्ड निकलता है। चुनाव कार्यालयों का उद्घाटन हो रहे हैं। अब नामांक में समर्थन की भीड़ दिखाने की मशक्कत हाेनी शुरू हो जाएगी। जबकि सरकार ने पूरे जिले में कर्फ्यू लगाया है, लेकिन जहां चुनाव हो रहे हैं वहां पर इसका बहुत कम असर देखने को मिलता है। बहरोड़ में सोमवार को पहले दिन भी बाजार में देर शाम तक दुकानें खुली रही। वहीं चुनाव का प्रचार भी जरी रहा। कॉलोनियां में पहले से जमकर प्रचार जारी है।

रात को जगह-जगह तैनात पुलिसकर्मी।
रात को जगह-जगह तैनात पुलिसकर्मी।

अब दिन के समय बाजारों में भीड़
अब दिन के समय बाजारों में बहुत अधिक भीड़ रहती है। खासकर अब शाम के समय जल्दी बाजार बंद करने की घोषणा के बाद अधिकतर लोग दिन के समय भी घरों से निकलने लगे हैं। कर्फ्यू लगने से बाजारों में पहले से अधिक भीड़ होने लग गई है। एक तरह से कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के सरकार के इंतजाम कारगर नजर नहीं आते हैं।

